Advertisement

'I am not afraid of the Trump administration': Pope Leo responds to US President's criticism

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 12:24 - 13 April 2026
Pope Leo XIV response to criticisms from President Trump
Pope Leo responds to Donald Trump’s criticism, saying the Church will continue promoting peace and dialogue instead of political debates.
Advertisement

  • Pope Leo XIV said he has no intention of engaging in a political debate with Donald Trump after Trump criticised him.

  • The pope stressed that his role is to preach the Gospel and promote peace, not participate in political disputes.

  • He said he is not afraid of the Trump administration and will continue speaking out against war and encouraging dialogue between nations.

  • Pope Leo added that too many people are suffering because of global conflicts, urging leaders to prioritise peace and diplomacy.

Advertisement

Pope Leo XIV has responded to criticism from President Donald Trump, saying his role is not to engage in political debates but to continue promoting peace and dialogue.

Speaking to reporters aboard the papal plane on Monday while travelling to Algeria, the pontiff addressed Trump’s recent remarks in which the U.S. president said he was “not a fan of the pope” and accused him of being weak on issues such as crime and nuclear weapons.

“I think that the people who read will be able to draw their own conclusions,” the pope said. “I am not a politician; I have no intention of entering into a debate with him.”

The pope emphasised that his mission as leader of the Catholic Church is rooted in religious teachings rather than political confrontation.

Advertisement

“Rather, let us always seek peace and put an end to wars,” he added.

The comments come days after Trump publicly criticised the pope following remarks from the Vatican calling for diplomacy and restraint in global conflicts, including tensions linked to the recent crisis involving Iran’s nuclear programme.

Trump had suggested the pope’s message was too soft and claimed he was not doing a good job, saying he preferred stronger positions on global security issues.

Responding to the criticisms, Pope Leo said he was not afraid of criticism from political leaders.

Advertisement

“I am not afraid of the Trump administration,” he said. “I speak about the Gospel, I am not a politician.”

He also warned against using religious teachings to advance political agendas.

“I do not think the message of the Gospel should be abused in the way some people are doing,” the pontiff said.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump accuses Pope Leo XIV of being soft on crime

The pope reiterated that the Catholic Church would continue to speak out against war and promote diplomatic solutions to international conflicts.

Advertisement

“I will continue to speak out loudly against war, to try to promote peace and multilateral dialogue between states in order to seek the right solution to problems,” he said.

He stressed that the Church’s message is rooted in Christian teachings that encourage peace and reconciliation.

“The message of the Church is the message of the Gospel — blessed are the peacemakers,” he added.

While the exchange has drawn attention globally, the pope insisted he does not intend to escalate the dispute.

RELATED: “U.S. will finish up the little that is left of Iran,” Trump warns 

“I do not see my role as that of a politician. I do not want to enter into a debate with him,” he said.

The Pope, who has arrived in Algeria to kick off his Papal tour of Africa, also pointed to the broader humanitarian cost of global conflicts, which has led to massive loss of lives and economic hardship due to the soaring cost of crude oil.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
“I didn’t say I was Jesus Christ”: Trump clarifies controversial social media post following massive criticism
News
13.04.2026
“I didn’t say I was Jesus Christ”: Trump clarifies controversial social media post following massive criticism
nigeria-minimum-wage-history
Lifestyle
13.04.2026
From ₦5,500 to ₦70,000: Nigeria's minimum wage since 1999 
how-to-retrieve-bvn-nigeria
Lifestyle
13.04.2026
Forgotten your BVN? Here’s how to retrieve it instantly in Nigeria (without stress)
774 LGAs, one food bank: can the government actually pull this off without the usual ‘Nigerian factor’?
News
13.04.2026
774 LGAs, one food bank: can the government actually pull this off without the usual ‘Nigerian factor’?
Davido makes long-awaited Coachella debut amid surprise Wizkid and Tems appearance
Entertainment
13.04.2026
Davido makes long-awaited Coachella debut amid surprise Wizkid and Tems appearance
Russia is offering support to Iran after peace talks with America fails
News
13.04.2026
Russia is offering support to Iran after peace talks with America fails