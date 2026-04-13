'I am not afraid of the Trump administration': Pope Leo responds to US President's criticism

Pope Leo responds to Donald Trump’s criticism, saying the Church will continue promoting peace and dialogue instead of political debates.

Pope Leo XIV said he has no intention of engaging in a political debate with Donald Trump after Trump criticised him.



The pope stressed that his role is to preach the Gospel and promote peace, not participate in political disputes.



He said he is not afraid of the Trump administration and will continue speaking out against war and encouraging dialogue between nations.



Pope Leo added that too many people are suffering because of global conflicts, urging leaders to prioritise peace and diplomacy.

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Pope Leo XIV has responded to criticism from President Donald Trump, saying his role is not to engage in political debates but to continue promoting peace and dialogue.

Speaking to reporters aboard the papal plane on Monday while travelling to Algeria, the pontiff addressed Trump’s recent remarks in which the U.S. president said he was “not a fan of the pope” and accused him of being weak on issues such as crime and nuclear weapons.

“I think that the people who read will be able to draw their own conclusions,” the pope said. “I am not a politician; I have no intention of entering into a debate with him.”

The pope emphasised that his mission as leader of the Catholic Church is rooted in religious teachings rather than political confrontation.

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“Rather, let us always seek peace and put an end to wars,” he added.

BREAKING:

Speaking to reporters aboard the papal plane to Algeria on Monday, Pope Leo XIV said:

“I think that the people who read will be able to draw their own conclusions: I am not a politician, I have no intention of entering into a debate with him. Rather, let us always seek… pic.twitter.com/ul7NPV6aj3 — EWTN News (@EWTNews) April 13, 2026

The comments come days after Trump publicly criticised the pope following remarks from the Vatican calling for diplomacy and restraint in global conflicts, including tensions linked to the recent crisis involving Iran’s nuclear programme.

Trump had suggested the pope’s message was too soft and claimed he was not doing a good job, saying he preferred stronger positions on global security issues.

Responding to the criticisms, Pope Leo said he was not afraid of criticism from political leaders.

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“I am not afraid of the Trump administration,” he said. “I speak about the Gospel, I am not a politician.”

He also warned against using religious teachings to advance political agendas.

“I do not think the message of the Gospel should be abused in the way some people are doing,” the pontiff said.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump accuses Pope Leo XIV of being soft on crime

The pope reiterated that the Catholic Church would continue to speak out against war and promote diplomatic solutions to international conflicts.

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“I will continue to speak out loudly against war, to try to promote peace and multilateral dialogue between states in order to seek the right solution to problems,” he said.

He stressed that the Church’s message is rooted in Christian teachings that encourage peace and reconciliation. “The message of the Church is the message of the Gospel — blessed are the peacemakers,” he added.

Reporter: Why did you attack Pope Leo?



Trump: I don’t think he’s doing a very good job. He likes crime I guess. We don’t like a pope who says it’s ok to have a nuclear weapon. We don’t want a pope that says crime is ok. I am not a fan of Pope Leo. pic.twitter.com/cj3oh1jSIL — Acyn (@Acyn) April 13, 2026

While the exchange has drawn attention globally, the pope insisted he does not intend to escalate the dispute.