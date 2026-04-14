China warns US not to meddle in its affairs, declares intensions to continue navigating the Strait of Hormuz

China warns US not to meddle in its affairs, declares intensions to continue navigating the Strait of Hormuz

China warns US not to meddle in its affairs as its ships continue passing through Strait of Hormuz

China warns the US against interference as its ships continue moving through the Strait of Hormuz under trade agreements with Iran.

China confirmed its ships are transiting the Strait of Hormuz.



Defence Minister Dong Jun warned the US not to interfere in China’s dealings with Iran.



Beijing says it will honour existing trade and energy agreements with Tehran.



The warning comes as tensions rise after US–Iran negotiations collapsed.

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China has warned the United States against interfering in its maritime activities after confirming that Chinese vessels will continue transiting the strategic Strait of Hormuz under existing agreements with Iran, signalling rising geopolitical tension in the region.

China’s Defence Minister, Dong Jun, said Chinese ships are already “moving in and out of the waters of the Strait of Hormuz,” stressing that Beijing will continue its commercial and energy operations in the area despite the growing confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

“Our ships are moving in and out of the waters of the Strait of Hormuz,” Dong said in remarks directed at the administration of Donald Trump and the United States Navy.

He added that China has long-standing trade and energy agreements with Iran and intends to continue honouring them. “We have trade and energy agreements with Iran, and China will respect and honour those agreements,” Dong said, warning Washington not to “meddle in our affairs.”

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BREAKING: In a direct message to the Trump administration and the US Navy, China's Defense Minister Admiral Dong Jun says Chinese ships will continue transiting the Strait of Hormuz through agreements with Iran, and warns the US not to "meddle in our affairs."



Also from Dong's… — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) April 13, 2026

The statement comes amid rising tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important maritime routes for global oil shipments. About a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes through the narrow waterway linking the Persian Gulf to international markets, meaning any disruption could have serious consequences for global energy prices and shipping routes.

China's Leader Xi Jinping

China’s position reflects its deepening economic relationship with Iran, particularly following a long-term strategic cooperation agreement covering energy, trade and infrastructure development between the two countries.

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The warning from Beijing comes shortly after reports that recent negotiations between the United States and Iran collapsed without a breakthrough, raising fears of further escalation in the Middle East.