Toyin Abraham Biography: From Backstage Girl to Box-Office Queen

No Script, No Plan… Just Destiny. Acting wasn’t in the plans for Toyin Abraham until Fate Dragged Toyin Abraham to the Camera

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi is a resilient trailblazer and a Nollywood superstar who has masterfully matured from an ordinary extra in 2003 to become one of Nigeria's most beloved and bankable actresses, filmmakers, and cultural influencers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is Toyin Abraham

Toyin Abraham is a force of nature in the Nigerian film industry. An acclaimed actress, savvy filmmaker, and successful entrepreneur, she has built a legacy on authenticity, hard work, and an incredible ability to connect with audiences across genres. From her early days in Yoruba cinema to her current status as a box-office superstar, Toyin's journey is a testament to transformation and unwavering passion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Profile Summary

Name Formerly: Olutoyin Aimakhu

Now: Toyin Abraham Nickname: Often referred to by fans simply as “Toyin” or by her former name, “Toyin Aimakhu”. Date of Birth: 5 September 1982. Age 44 Years. Place of Birth Auchi, Edo State, Nigeria. Origin Though born in Edo State, she spent most of her formative years in Ibadan, Oyo State. Place of Birth Auchi, Edo State, Nigeria Origin Though born in Edo State, she spent most of her formative years in Ibadan, Oyo State. Occupation Actress, filmmaker, producer, entrepreneur Years Active 2003–present Recent Movies: Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper (2022), The Prophetess (2021), Elevator Baby (2019), and The Bling Lagosians (2019), among many others Husband (current and previous) Current: Kolawole Ajeyemi (actor, married 2019).

Previous: Adeniyi Johnson (actor, married 2013-2015) Children Ireoluwa Ajeyemi, plus a stepdaughter from Kolawole Ajeyemi’s previous relationship.

Toyin Abraham’s Early Life and Education

Toyin Abraham’s Early Life and Education

Toyin Abraham was born on September 5, 1982, as Olutoyin Aimakhu in Auchi, Edo State, but spent her childhood in Ibadan, Oyo State. Her father is from Ibadan, Oyo State, while her mother hails from Edo State. She grew up among five siblings, in a modest home, and often spoke about the tough realities of her upbringing . In her own words:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Growing up, I didn’t have it smooth; life was difficult and painful. I wasn’t born with a silver spoon...

Her schooling began in Ibadan, where she attended local primary and secondary schools before enrolling at St Anne’s School. For her tertiary education, she studied Business and Marketing at Iree Polytechnic in Osun State and later at Ibadan Polytechnic. She also earned a degree in Philosophy from Olabisi Onabanjo University. Though her guardians encouraged a “stable career path”, Toyin’s heart was drawn to acting, and she balanced her studies with occasional auditions.

Abraham’s Career in Nollywood

Abraham’s Career in Nollywood

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her Early Beginning

Abraham’s entry into Nollywood was unplanned. Her journey to stardom began in 2003, when a veteran actress, Bukky Wright, visited Ibadan for a movie shoot. Toyin was merely helping behind the scenes, but she ended up filling in for a missing actress . “I was not there to act; I just went there to help out, but I acted well, and I was paid,” she later recalled. She had no formal acting training; instead, she leaned on her real-life experiences to deliver authenticity in her roles. Her early career was primarily in Yoruba-language films, where she honed her craft and built a dedicated fan base. From that lucky happenstance, she has evolved from an actress to a producer, and her motivation to keep going, according to her, was, “I love the fact that for every role or character I play, I get to be another person, and that is so exciting. I also get to make people laugh.”

Filmography Highlights (Some notable movies and year produced)

Toyin Abraham's filmography is a testament to her incredible work ethic and versatility. Here is a look at some of her prominent films: Alakada Reloaded — 2017



Hakkunde — 2017



Tatu — 2017



The Ghost and the Tout — 2018



Seven and Half Dates — 2018



Bling Lagosians — 2019



Elevator Baby — 2019



Fate of Alakada — 2020



Dear Affy — 2020



The Prophetess — 2021



Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper — 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her Breakthrough and Growth

Toyin Abraham’s starring role in the 2019 film Elevator Baby was a critical breakthrough, earning her the Best Actress in a Drama award at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA). This was a role she shot while seven months pregnant, and the award cemented her status as a formidable dramatic actress. But 2017 marked a significant turning point in Toyin’s career, when she consciously decided to rebrand and transition from Yoruba films to mainstream Nollywood. This bold move, which included changing her professional name from Toyin Aimakhu to Toyin Abraham in 2016, allowed her to showcase her range to a wider audience. According to her,

Toyin Abraham is a different and better brand, and I’m here to stay and break new ground.

And she broke new ground as prophesied. She experienced a surge in lead roles, box-office hits, and mainstream recognition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her Alakada franchise has been a massive commercial success, with the 2024 instalment, Alakada: Bad and Boujee, reportedly grossing over ₦500 million at the box office. That moment catapulted her from supporting roles to a bankable star. Over time, she expanded beyond acting, producing, writing and releasing her own films through Toyin Abraham Productions. She has also ventured into higher-budget blockbusters, embracing creative control. Her ability to cross over between English-language and Yoruba films and still draw crowds has cemented her status as one of the most versatile actresses in Nollywood.

Toyin Abraham’s Records, Awards, and Achievements

Toyin Abraham's shelf is filled with accolades that reflect her talent and popularity. She won Best Supporting Actress – Feature Film at the Five Continents International Film Festival (2017) for Hakkunde.

She won Best Actress in a Drama at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) in 2020 for her role in Elevator Baby.

She has received multiple award nominations for films like The Ghost and the Tout Too and Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper at the Best of Nollywood Awards (BON) over the years.

She received the Trailblazer Award: the Silverbird Man of the Year Awards (2024).



Her film Alakada: Bad and Boujee (2024) grossed ₦500 million, making it one of the highest-grossing Nigerian films of the year.



Through her company, she has produced several commercially successful films that have pushed the boundaries of Nollywood filmmaking.

More recently, Iyalode (2025) has earned nearly ₦300 million, further underscoring her enduring box-office draw.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Toyin Abraham’s Net Worth

While exact net worth figures are rarely confirmed, the consistent success of her films, production deals, and brand engagements points to significant wealth and influence. For instance, she revealed that her movie Fate of Alakada cost close to ₦45 million to produce. This shows the substantial financial scale of her projects, and her earnings are a combination of acting fees, production profits, and business ventures. The ₦500 million gross of Alakada: Bad and Boujee alone is proof of her significant earnings. Toyin herself once explained that early in her career, actors often accepted one-time fees—but with proper distribution deals and royalties, you are set for life. Several sources estimate Toyin’s net worth in the ballpark of US $500,000 to US $1,000,000; more recent assessments (2025) suggest she could be worth around US $1.6 million .

Her Endorsements and Sponsorships

In 2020, she became an ambassador for Revolution Plus Properties — a Lagos-based real estate firm.



In 2022, she signed an endorsement deal with Checkers Custard Nigeria.



Her son, Ireoluwa, also landed a multi-million Naira ambassadorial deal with Makari Bebe (skincare for children).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read Next: 5 Nollywood Titles on Netflix You Should Watch Immediately

Controversy, Scandals, Challenges and Public Perception

Her public endorsement of Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential election stirred controversy. In February 2023, she posted herself calling herself “Asiwaju Baby” , which led to a flurry of support and harsh criticism on social media. By June 2024, during an Instagram Live where she addressed the backlash , she said through tears:

You people keep saying you don't owe anyone an explanation. Do you think it's easy? ... Every day they put up the pictures of my children and curse them every time…

She later vowed never to reveal her political affiliations publicly again. Beyond politics, during what she’s described as the most turbulent period of her life, Toyin Abraham openly admitted that the collapse of her first marriage plunged her into a deep depression.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I didn’t plan for a broken home … when it came, there were so many negativities, and I was emotionally carried away.

In that fragile state, she says she turned to drugs as a coping mechanism. In particular, codeine and smoking became part of a destructive cycle. “Those things were empowering my negative energy,” she reflected.

Toyin Abraham’s Husband and Ex-Husband

Previous Husband: Adeniyi Johnson. They married in 2013, but their union ended after a few tumultuous years amid infidelity rumours.



Current Husband: Kolawole Ajeyemi. They tied the knot in a traditional wedding in July 2019. Toyin and Kolawole met as friends many years earlier, helping each other with accommodation and acting gigs. Their friendship deepened over time into romance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her Personal Life

Her Personal Life

Toyin is mother to her son, Ireoluwa Ajeyemi, born on 13 August 2019, and stepmother to Kolawole’s daughter, Temitope Ajeyemi, born in 2004. In December 2022, she publicly revealed she lost a pregnancy and described how the loss left her heartbroken. She said, “When it happened, I cried because I just wanted to have one or two more kids.” On top of the grief, she had to endure harsh public judgment: after the miscarriage, she was body-shamed and mocked. Strangers labelled her “too fat” and criticised her husband, without understanding what she was going through. Further personal details, such as her parents and siblings, remain partly private, though it is known she’s from a modest background and values her spiritual life. In a 2023 interview, she revealed her birth story: she was reportedly stillborn , but a cleric revived her.

Recent News

In February 2025, Toyin posted a message reflecting on personal growth and change : “my old version was too weak,” she said and hinted that even “this new version … sef weak bajebaje.” The post came amid criticisms over her outfit at a public event. That same year, her film Alakada Bad and Boujee (ABB) reportedly broke box-office records, surpassing her previous successes.

Summary