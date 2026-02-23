Advertisement

Samsung Might Have Finally Fixed Bixby: Here’s What Changed in One UI 8.5

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 17:38 - 23 February 2026
Samsung Bixby One UI 8.5
Samsung's One UI 8.5 Beta is bringing Bixby's biggest upgrade in years, with AI-powered natural language, real-time web search, and deeper Galaxy integration. Here's what we know so far.
For years, Bixby has been the most debated feature on Samsung phones. Some users ignored it. Others disabled it. Many compared it unfavourably to Google Assistant or Siri.

Now, things appear to be changing. With the rollout of One UI 8.5 Beta and Samsung’s renewed push into artificial intelligence, reports suggest that Samsung is giving Bixby a serious upgrade. The big question is: is Samsung finally fixing Bixby?

Here’s what credible and recent sources reveal, and what it could mean for Samsung users.

Why Bixby Has Always Struggled And Why It Matters Now

When Bixby first launched, Samsung positioned it as a powerful voice assistant built directly into Galaxy devices. It promised hands-free control, contextual awareness and smart automation.

In reality, many users found it:

  • Too rigid with commands

  • Limited in natural conversation

  • Slower than competing assistants

  • Dependent on exact phrasing

Over time, Google Assistant became the default choice for many Samsung users. Bixby felt secondary.

That perception appears to have pushed Samsung to rethink its approach.

The One UI 8.5 Update: A Turning Point for Bixby?

According to official announcements from Samsung Mobile Press, Samsung has introduced a significantly upgraded version of Bixby in the One UI 8.5 Beta programme.

The most important change is Bixby is becoming more conversational.

Instead of relying on strict command formats, the updated Bixby reportedly understands natural language more effectively. This means users can speak more casually, and the assistant should interpret context better.

For example, instead of saying:

“Turn on Wi-Fi in Settings”, You might say: “I need internet access,” and Bixby will understand the intent.

This shift towards natural language processing aligns with the broader AI transformation happening across the smartphone industry.

Bixby's New Real-Time Web Search: What It Can Do

Another major update is Bixby’s ability to provide real-time web results directly within its interface.

Previously, Bixby was largely limited to device-based tasks; opening apps, changing settings, setting alarms. Now, reports suggest it can pull up-to-date information from the web without forcing users to open a separate browser.

This closes one of the biggest gaps between Bixby and competitors.

If implemented smoothly, this upgrade could make Bixby more practical for:

  • Quick fact-checking

  • News updates

  • Sports scores

  • Weather forecasts

  • General queries

This marks a noticeable evolution from the earlier versions of Samsung’s voice assistant.

Samsung Galaxy AI Strategy: Where Bixby Fits In

The Bixby improvements do not exist in isolation. They are part of Samsung’s broader AI push across its ecosystem.

With the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 expected to emphasise AI features, Bixby appears positioned as a core component of that strategy.

Samsung has been expanding Galaxy AI capabilities, focusing on:

  • AI-powered photo editing

  • Smart summarisation

  • Context-aware suggestions

  • Enhanced translation features

If Bixby integrates smoothly with these tools, it could become less of a standalone assistant and more of a central AI hub for Galaxy devices.

That would represent a significant repositioning.

Is This a Complete Reinvention?

Not entirely. While One UI 8.5 introduces conversational upgrades and web integration, Bixby still competes against highly refined assistants like Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri.

It remains to be seen how:

  • Accurate its natural language understanding will be

  • Fast its responses will feel in daily use

  • Reliable its contextual awareness will become

Samsung appears committed to evolution rather than elimination. Instead of replacing Bixby entirely, the company is refining it.

That signals confidence in its long-term role within the Galaxy ecosystem.

Why Samsung May Be Taking Bixby More Seriously Now

The smartphone market is increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence. Voice assistants are no longer optional extras, they are becoming core features.

Users now expect:

  • Fluid conversation

  • Context retention

  • Cross-app integration

  • Instant answers

  • Smart automation

If Bixby cannot meet those expectations, it risks irrelevance.

By embedding enhanced AI capabilities into One UI 8.5 and aligning Bixby with the next generation of Galaxy devices, Samsung appears determined to prevent that outcome.

This is not a minor patch. It looks like a strategic shift.

What Should Galaxy Users Expect?

If you own a recent Galaxy device, especially models participating in the One UI 8.5 Beta, you may soon experience:

  • More natural voice responses

  • Faster information retrieval

  • Improved device control

  • Expanded search capabilities

However, widespread rollout will depend on Samsung’s final release schedule.

As always, beta software can feel inconsistent. The true test will come once the stable version launches globally.

So, Is Samsung Finally Fixing Bixby?

Based on official announcements and credible technology reporting, the answer appears to be yes, at least in intention.

Samsung is not abandoning Bixby. It is upgrading it with:

  • Conversational AI

  • Real-time web search

  • Deeper system integration

  • Stronger alignment with Galaxy AI features

That alone suggests renewed focus. The ultimate verdict will depend on real-world performance. If Bixby becomes faster, more intuitive and genuinely helpful in everyday tasks, public perception could shift dramatically.

For now, one thing is clear: Bixby is no longer stagnant.

Samsung seems determined to transform it from a frequently criticised assistant into a capable AI companion built directly into the Galaxy experience. And in a market driven by intelligent software, that could make all the difference.

