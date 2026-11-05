Newlyweds Tochi Wigwe and Wilson Aikhomu smile warmly as they celebrate their traditional wedding ceremony in Ikoyi, Lagos

Newlyweds Tochi Wigwe and Wilson Aikhomu smile warmly as they celebrate their traditional wedding ceremony in Ikoyi, Lagos

Late Herbert Wigwe’s daughter finds love as she ties the knot in Lagos traditional wedding

More than two years after losing her family in a tragic helicopter crash, Tochi Wigwe has celebrated her traditional wedding to investment professional Wilson Aikhomu in a private Ikoyi ceremony.

Tochi Wigwe, daughter of late Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe, married Wilson Aikhomu in a traditional wedding ceremony in Ikoyi, Lagos.

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The private ceremony featured traditional marriage rites and was attended by family members and close friends.

Tochi currently serves as a director at the HOW Foundation established in memory of her late father.

The wedding comes more than two years after the death of Herbert Wigwe, his wife and son in a helicopter crash in the US.

More than two years after losing her parents and brother in a tragic helicopter crash, Tochi Wigwe, the eldest surviving daughter of late Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe, has begun a new chapter of her life.

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Tochi recently held her traditional wedding ceremony with her partner, Wilson Aikhomu, in Ikoyi, Lagos.

𝐕𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐎: 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐠𝐰𝐞’𝐬 𝐝𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐞𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐠𝐨𝐬 Credit: IG| Datswasup __ Follow for more breaking News and Videos https://t.co/V18eDhwwAH — Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) November 5, 2026

The private event was attended by close family members and friends, with videos and pictures from the ceremony making rounds on social media and attracting congratulatory messages from well-wishers.

The traditional marriage featured important cultural rites, including the payment of the bride price, signing of family documents and the formal presentation of the bride to her husband’s family.

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Tochi, who studied at New York University and later earned a master’s degree from Imperial College London, previously worked as an analyst at Access Bank and interned at Coronation Merchant Bank.

She currently serves as a director at the HOW Foundation, an organisation established in honour of her late father.

Her husband, Wilson Aikhomu, is an investment professional based in Lagos and the Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Zoya Admiralty.

Aikhomu is the son of late Rear Admiral Joseph Aikhomu and the nephew of former Chief of General Staff, Admiral Augustus Aikhomu.

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He studied Finance at California State University, Northridge, before obtaining a qualification in Investments and Risk Finance from the University of Westminster.

Before his current role, he worked with Leadway and RMB Stockbroking.

The wedding comes after a difficult period for the Wigwe family following the death of Herbert Wigwe, his wife Chizoba, and their son Chizi, who died in a helicopter crash in the United States on February 9, 2024.

The helicopter crashed near Nipton, California, while travelling from Palm Springs to Boulder City, Nevada. The accident also claimed the lives of former Nigerian Exchange Group Chairman Abimbola Ogunbanjo and two crew members.

Herbert Wigwe, who was 57 at the time of his death, was one of Nigeria’s most recognised banking executives. He served as Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings and was instrumental in the expansion of Access Bank.

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