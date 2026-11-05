Why you might not qualify for Tinubu's ₦50,000 relief payment and how beneficiaries are selected

As the Federal Government rolls out its ₦50,000 NERSI relief payments to vulnerable households across Nigeria, many citizens are left wondering why they haven't received funds. Here is a breakdown of how beneficiaries are selected and how to check your status safely.

NERSI provides ₦50,000 to selected poor and vulnerable households.

Beneficiaries are identified through NIN records and the National Social Register.

Payments are made in phases, and the government warns against anyone demanding money for registration.

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Since the Federal Government began paying its ₦50,000 relief to poor and vulnerable households, many Nigerians have been trying to find out whether they qualify. Some have checked repeatedly and found nothing. Here is what the programme is, how beneficiaries are chosen and why you may not have been selected.

What is NERSI?

The National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) is a cash relief programme run by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

Minister Bernard Doro announced it on Friday, October 30, 2026, saying eligible households will receive ₦50,000 to help them meet essential needs and ease the burden of rising living costs.

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The money is paid directly into a mobile wallet, with no deductions.

How are beneficiaries chosen?

According to the programme's official website, beneficiaries are selected from verified national identity records and the National Social Register. The first is the database of National Identification Numbers (NIN) issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The second is a database of poor and vulnerable households coordinated by the National Social Safety-Nets Coordinating Office, which says it holds data on more than 70 million individuals.

Identified households are registered digitally and assessed using poverty indicators. The ministry says selection is based on need and covers all six geopolitical zones, regardless of religion, ethnicity or political affiliation, and is automatic and based on existing data. It has not published the specific screening criteria.

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Why you may not have been selected

The ministry has not published a list of disqualifying conditions, so these reasons are drawn from how it says the programme works.

1. You may not be on the National Social Register.

Selection draws on the register, so people outside it are not part of the pool.

2. Payments are made in phases.

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The ministry says beneficiaries are not contacted at the same time, so you may be selected but not yet reached.

3. You may have been assessed and not selected.

The ministry says households are assessed using poverty indicators but has not said what the cut-off is.

4. You may be checking in the wrong place.

Selected beneficiaries are notified by SMS from an approved payment provider. Eligibility can be checked through designated providers, including ALAT, MoMo PSB, NairaGram, OPay and Moniepoint. Use only the channels on the programme's official website.

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Beware of scams

The government warns Nigerians against paying anyone who claims they can secure a place on the list. There is no registration fee, and beneficiaries are contacted directly. The programme's official website is fmhapr.gov.ng/nersi.