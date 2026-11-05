Cristiano Ronaldo announces his retirement from international football after 23 years with Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football after 23 years with Portugal.
The 41-year-old forward said he is handing over Portugal’s iconic number 7 shirt to the next generation.
Ronaldo made his senior debut in 2003 and became Portugal’s all-time leading goalscorer.
He thanked Portuguese fans worldwide, saying his journey was about people, not just goals and trophies.
The era of Cristiano Ronaldo wearing Portugal’s famous number 7 shirt has come to an end.
The football superstar has announced his retirement from international football after spending 23 years representing Portugal, bringing an emotional close to one of the greatest national team careers in football history.
The 41-year-old forward shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, saying he was ready to hand over the shirt number that became closely associated with his name.
“The day has come for me to hand back the number 7 shirt of our national team,” Ronaldo said.
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The five-time Ballon d’Or winner explained that the shirt was never just about him but represented the responsibility he carried while playing for his country.
“I never felt it belonged to me alone, but for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it, and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world,” he said.
Ronaldo admitted that walking away from international football was not an easy decision.
“Today, the time has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision, because some decisions are not made with the mind alone. They are also made with the heart,” he added.
The Portuguese captain made his senior international debut in August 2003 and went on to become Portugal’s most recognisable football figure.
Looking back on his journey, Ronaldo said his memories were not only about goals, records and trophies but also about the people who supported him throughout the years.
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“A journey that began in August 2003 and changed my life forever has come to an end. When I look back at everything with the national team, I don’t just see the matches, goals, records or trophies,” he said.
“I see people. I see the Portuguese people living abroad who, for 90 minutes, felt a little closer to home. I see millions of Portuguese people I have never met but who became part of my life. Because at the end of the day, football is so much bigger than a game. Football is about people.”
During his international career, Ronaldo became Portugal’s all-time leading goalscorer and one of the most decorated players in the history of the national team.
His biggest achievements with Portugal include winning the 2016 UEFA European Championship and the 2019 UEFA Nations League, while also setting numerous individual records.
His retirement marks the end of an era for Portuguese football, as the country prepares to move forward without the player who carried the hopes of millions of fans for more than two decades.