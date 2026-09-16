Photos: Rivers politician weds two women in joint traditional ceremony

Rivers State politician, Hon. Iyeoron Rowland, and two wives, Ugwem and Sylverline,

Rivers State politician, Hon. Iyeoron Rowland, and two wives, Ugwem and Sylverline,

A Rivers State politician, Hon. Iyeoron Rowland, has married two women, Ugwem and Sylverline, in a joint traditional marriage ceremony held on the same day.

Hon. Iyeoron Rowland married two wives, Ugwem and Sylverline, in a joint traditional ceremony.

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The Ward 5 councillor celebrated the marriages at the Community Primary School Field in Asuk-Ama Town, Andoni LGA.

Photos and videos from the colourful ceremony showed the groom seated between his two wives in matching traditional styles.

Iyeoron, a Ward 5 Councillor of the Andoni Legislative Council and Deputy House Leader of the 10th Andoni Legislative Council, celebrated the marriages in the presence of family, friends, associates and other well-wishers.

Rivers State politician, Hon. Iyeoron Rowland, and two wives, Ugwem and Sylverline,

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The ceremony took place at the Community Primary School Field in Asuk-Ama Town, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Photos and videos from the celebration have since surfaced online, offering a glimpse into a ceremony that brought the three newlyweds together before a large gathering of guests.

In one of the videos, family members and well-wishers surround the couple as they dance in matching traditional attire, creating a lively scene that reflects the communal nature of traditional marriage celebrations in the region.

The groom appeared in a golden, embellished traditional outfit and sat between his two wives, who wore purple and green traditional attire, respectively. Although the women wore different colours, their outfits featured similar bridal embellishments and accessories.

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The joint celebration also attracted dignitaries, associates and supporters of the politician, with his office later expressing appreciation to those who attended.

The newlywed couple with family and friends

Hon. Iyeoron Rowland and his two wives during wedding ceremony

In a letter signed by Monday Rufus, the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Iyeoron, the politician's team described the event as a memorable celebration of culture, unity and community.

The statement thanked individuals, groups, and institutions whose presence, goodwill, and benevolence made the Traditional Marriage and Grand Reception Celebration hold successfully

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Polygamous marriages, in which a man has more than one wife, remain a recognised social practice in parts of Nigeria. The practice has cultural and historical roots, although its prevalence varies from one community and family to another.