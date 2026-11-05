Man returns from abroad to inspect family house he funded, but family's shocking move lands him at Alfa's centre for 17 days.

" I live in the US. I just arrived in Nigeria and asked my family to show me the house I have been sending them money to build, and they said it was still under development. I said, Okay, no problem. Then they said they wanted to take me somewhere for prayers before I return. I didn't think anything of it, so I followed them. We got to an Alfa's place—me thinking he wanted to pray for me. Suddenly, he pushed me inside a room. I saw some people there who had been there for 6 months to 1 year. Their living conditions are very terrible. I was like, What am I doing here? It has been 17 days now. They said they put me here because I smoke cigarettes. Inside the Bible, there is no part against cigarettes. I am not a drunkard. Look at the way I look now—like I am homeless. I am not insane. I have been abroad for 23 years in total." — A Nigerian man, Bayo Salami