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Man returns from abroad to inspect family house he funded, but family's shocking move lands him at Alfa's centre for 17 days

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 12:20 - 05 November 2026
Man returns from abroad to inspect family house he funded, but family's shocking move lands him at Alfa's centre for 17 days.
South Africa-based promoter Bayo Salami returned to Nigeria to inspect a family house he funded, only for relatives to take him to a cleric's centre where he was allegedly locked away for 17 days.
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  • Bayo Salami says he returned to Nigeria to inspect a family house he had been sending money home to build.

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  • He claims his relatives took him to an Alfa for prayers, where the cleric allegedly pushed him into a room with other people.

  • Salami says he has spent 17 days at the religious centre and found people who had reportedly been there for six months to a year.

A Nigerian man living in South Africa has recounted how his return home to inspect a family house he had been sending money to build allegedly ended with him spending 17 days at a religious centre.

The man, who identified himself as Bayo Salami, said he travelled to Nigeria hoping to see the property his family had been building with money he sent from abroad.

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However, when he asked his relatives to show him the house, they reportedly told him it was still under development.

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According to Salami, the disagreement over his property eventually led his family to suggest taking him to an Alfa for prayers, claiming the religious leader could pray for him and help him receive God's blessings.

He said he agreed because he trusted his relatives and did not want to question their intentions.

"These are my family, who am I to judge? Who am I to deny my family?" he recalled saying.

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But what he expected to be a prayer session allegedly turned into a frightening experience when they arrived at the religious centre.

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Salami said he thought the Alfa wanted him to enter a room so he could pray for him. Instead, he claimed the cleric suddenly pushed him inside.

"Suddenly, he just pushed me inside one room. And I saw some people there, they have been there for like six months, one year," he said.

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He added that the living conditions of the people he encountered were terrible, leaving him confused about why he had been taken there.

"I was like, what am I doing here?" he recalled.

When the interviewer asked how long he had been at the Alfa's facility, Salami replied: "Ah, going to 17 days now, 17 days."

During the interview, he introduced himself as a model and entertainment promoter based in South Africa, operating under the company name Kuvuki Empire.

He also claimed to have worked on several entertainment shows involving Nigerian celebrities, including Davido, Wizkid and E-Money.

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READ ALSO: Catholic priest stuns wedding guests by revealing he once dated the bride

His account raises questions about why his family took him to the religious centre, the circumstances surrounding his stay and the welfare of the other people he claims to have found there.

However, his allegations have not been independently verified. The family's explanation, the Alfa's response and the exact circumstances of his stay at the facility were not established in the interview.

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