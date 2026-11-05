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Football star, Asisat Oshoala gifts former coach brand-new car in appreciation of career support

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 14:16 - 05 November 2026
Football star Asisat Oshoala has gifted her former coach, Emmanuel Osahon Orobosa of FC Robo, a brand-new car in appreciation of his contribution to her football career.
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  • Asisat Oshoala rewards former FC Robo coach Osahon Orobosa with a brand-new car for nurturing her football career.

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  • Several players from Osahon's FC Robo academy represent Nigeria at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco.

  • FC Robo coach Osahon Orobosa helped develop Super Falcons stars Rasheedat Ajibade, Gift Monday and Asisat Oshoala.

A video of the presentation captured the emotional moment Osahon, dressed in his sportswear, approached his newly acquired vehicle, entered the car and inspected its interior.

The coach could barely contain his excitement as he expressed gratitude to the Super Falcons star for the thoughtful gesture.

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Oshoala's gesture recognises the role Osahon played in nurturing her talent during her early years at FC Robo, where she developed before her rise to international football.

The coach is credited with discovering and developing several Nigerian female football talents, including Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade and forward Gift Monday.

The gift comes at an especially memorable time, as five players from his FC Robo academy represent Nigeria at the ongoing 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco, where they are already making history.

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