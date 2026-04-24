President Tinubu is being criticized for condemning UAE attacks while silent on 416 Nigerians in Boko Haram captivity

President Bola Tinubu is criticized after condemning UAE attacks while concerns rise over Boko Haram abductions and insecurity in Nigeria.

Bola Tinubu condemns UAE attacks, pledges support

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Critics highlight silence over 416 abducted Nigerians in Borno

Boko Haram video and threats raise fears for captives

Insecurity persists across multiple Nigerian states

President Bola Tinubu is facing growing criticism after condemning attacks on civilian and economic infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates, while concerns mount over insecurity and mass abductions within Nigeria.

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In a statement shared on his official platform, Tinubu expressed concern over the attacks in the UAE and reaffirmed Nigeria’s support for global peace and stability, pledging solidarity with the country’s leadership in protecting civilians and critical infrastructure.

Nigeria is for global peace and stability and for its friends and partners anywhere.



I am particularly concerned by the attacks on UAE's civilian and economic infrastructure. I reaffirm my support and solidarity to the President of UAE and the measures he took to safeguard… — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) April 23, 2026

However, the message has triggered backlash from some Nigerians who argue that the president has not shown the same level of public urgency regarding security challenges at home, particularly the reported abduction of about 416 women and children by Boko Haram in Borno State.

The insurgent group recently released footage of the captives and issued threats linked to ransom demands, intensifying fears about their safety. The incident adds to a broader pattern of insecurity across parts of the country, where attacks, kidnappings, and killings continue to affect communities in states such as Borno, Zamfara, Benue, Plateau, and Niger.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

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Across social media, some Nigerians have openly questioned the president’s priorities. One user wrote, “Despite the magnitude of insecurity in Nigeria, you are putting your nose where your country means nothing. Keep your home safe first.”

Why is it that our politicians are not ashamed of themselves??



Despite the volume and magnitude of insecurity we have in Nigeria you are there putting your nose where u and ur country means nothing to.



If u er thinking that they’ll commend u for this stop it!!, they will see u… — Abdoul Kaey (@AYfarms_kn) April 24, 2026

Another comment read, “People dey die everyday for Nigeria — bandits, kidnappers, terrorists — and you quiet. Na your own house dey burn, you carry bucket go help neighbour.”

Guy, you dey mad or wetin? How many people die for UAE wey you dey shout like this? Meanwhile for Nigeria, people dey die everyday — bandits, kidnappers, terrorists — and you quiet.



Na your own house dey burn, you carry bucket go help neighbor quench candle.



Focus here first.… — iOccupyNigeria (@iOccupyNigeria) April 23, 2026

Others pointed to ongoing violence in multiple states, urging the president to focus more on domestic security. “People are dying in your backyard… stand with Jos, Benue, Taraba, Zamfara, Borno first. It’s your job to secure Nigeria,”another user stated.

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People are dying in your backyard and you are standing with UAE, stand with Jos, Benue, Taraba, Zamfara, Borno, Niger and others first. It’s your job to secure Nigeria. — ToksAsherYoung™ (@ToksDuttie) April 24, 2026

The criticism reflects a broader frustration among citizens over persistent insecurity and the perceived gap between international diplomacy and domestic challenges.

While governments often issue statements on global events as part of diplomatic relations, analysts note that public expectations tend to rise when similar visibility is not seen in addressing internal crises.

At the time of reporting, there has been no separate detailed public statement from the presidency specifically addressing the latest abduction.

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