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Boko Haram threatens to “share” 416 abducted women, children if ₦5 billion ransom isn’t paid in 72 hours

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 11:58 - 20 April 2026
Boko Haram sets 72 hours ultimatum for government to pay 5 billion dollars ransome for 416 kidnapped victims
Boko Haram demands ₦5 billion ransom and issues 72-hour ultimatum over 416 abducted women and children in Borno, sparking urgent calls for intervention.
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  • 416 women and children abducted from Ngoshe community remain in captivity

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  • ₦5 billion ransom demanded by Boko Haram

  • 72-hour ultimatum issued with strict warning against delay

  • Threats made against military intervention and victims’ safety

A fresh wave of fear has gripped communities in northeastern Nigeria after Boko Haram issued a chilling 72-hour ultimatum, demanding ₦5 billion for the release of 416 abducted women and children from Ngoshe in Gwoza LGA of Borno State.

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In a video message circulating online, the insurgents addressed both the Nigerian government and local stakeholders, describing their warning as final.

“We are sending a message to the Borno South Youth Alliance, the Nigerian government, not our government, and the first and last message.”

They went on to set a strict deadline;

“We are giving you a 72-hour ultimatum, and if you don’t meet our demands, we are instructing you with the fear of Allah not to add one more minute to the time frame.”

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The group issued a disturbing threat regarding the fate of the captives if their demands are ignored.

Women and children in Boko haram captivity

“But if you fail, we are going to share the women and children. I mean all of them. You will never see them again.”

They also warned against any rescue attempt by security forces:

“If you try to use military force, you are welcome, and we depend on the power of Almighty Allah.”

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The ultimatum has intensified anxiety among families of the abducted victims, many of whom were taken during an attack on Ngoshe community weeks ago.

Boko Haram members

Meanwhile, the Borno South Youth Alliance has made an urgent appeal to the federal and state governments, as well as influential Nigerians, to intervene before the deadline expires.

The group specifically called on the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Babagana Zulum, and prominent philanthropists including Aliko Dangote and Abdul Samad Rabiu.

“We respectfully call on all capable stakeholders to urgently intervene and use every lawful and available means to help secure the freedom of these 416 women and children.”

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RELATED: 700 repentant Boko Haram members rejoin society as Nigeria intensifies reintegration program

Providing further context, the group added:

“We wish to inform the public and the international community that on 19th April 2026, Boko Haram reportedly issued a 72-hour ultimatum concerning ongoing mediation efforts for the release of the 416 Ngoshe women and children said to be in their captivity.”

With the deadline already counting down, pressure is mounting on authorities and concerned individuals to act swiftly to prevent a tragic outcome.

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