Outrage as Tinubu builds luxury houses for judges while Nigerians struggle with hardship

Outrage as Tinubu builds luxury houses for judges while Nigerians struggle with hardship

Outrage as Tinubu builds luxury houses for judges while Nigerians struggle with hardship

Tinubu’s luxury homes for judges spark nationwide fury amid cost-of-living crisis

Summary

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Nigerians react angrily to reports of newly built luxury homes for judges in Abuja.

Critics question government priorities amid inflation, unemployment, and hardship.

Debate grows over judicial independence, state spending, and public trust in governance.

Public criticism has intensified across Nigeria following reports and viral footage of luxury residential duplexes reportedly built for judges in Abuja under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

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The project is also linked to Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike.

The development, located in the Katampe District of Abuja, features high-end residential units reportedly designed for judicial officers as part of broader efforts to improve welfare, security, and working conditions within the judiciary.

However, the timing and scale of the project have sparked widespread backlash online, with many Nigerians questioning government priorities amid rising inflation, unemployment, and cost-of-living pressures.

Highlights from the Commissioning of the Housing Project for Court of Appeal Judges Commissioned by President Tinubu and FCT Minister Wike



pic.twitter.com/1kTr41Rlwi — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 18, 2026

Public backlash intensifies online

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On X (formerly Twitter), users expressed frustration, arguing that the government is out of touch with everyday economic realities.

One user, Nnayi (@NnayiLexon), wrote:

“See the duplex Tinubu and Wike built for Appeal court judges; meanwhile, they give you rice, indomie and 5k to buy your vote… reason why you should vote out APC and Tinubu Government in 2027.”

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Another user questioned whether the executive arm should even be funding such housing projects.

“Doesn't the judicial arm of government have their own budget allocated to them? Is it the responsibility of the executive arm of government to build houses for judges…?”

Public commentator Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) also criticised the move, stating:

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“Imagine commissioning a luxurious housing project for judges when many civil servants can't even afford to pay rent and feed. Clueless leaders.”

The reactions reflect growing frustration among Nigerians who feel government spending is increasingly disconnected from economic hardship.

Concerns over judiciary independence

Beyond outrage over cost, some critics raised deeper institutional concerns. One user, Obiasogu David (@afrisagacity), warned that such projects could damage public trust in the judiciary ahead of future elections.

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“Justice in the Presidential election petition may have already been bought… This is the reality of Nigeria’s current judicial system.”

The comment reflects a broader fear among some Nigerians that state-funded benefits for judges could be perceived as undermining judicial independence, even if officially intended as welfare support.

Wider context: government welfare and political optics

The controversy comes amid other recent government welfare-related initiatives that have also drawn attention online.

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First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

In a related development reported by Pulse Nigeria, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu recently gifted cars to APC women leaders as part of political mobilisation efforts .

That development also triggered online debate about political spending priorities at a time when many Nigerians continue to face economic hardship and insecurity concerns .

A recurring national tension

The controversy reflects a recurring tension in Nigeria’s governance discourse: balancing elite institutional welfare with widespread economic hardship.

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As debates continue online, the issue has become another flashpoint in broader conversations about accountability, governance priorities, and public trust in leadership.