An old video of RCCG General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye apologising for saying Christians who do not pay tithe may not make heaven has resurfaced online, sparking fresh debate and mixed reactions from Nigerians on X

An old video of RCCG General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye apologising for saying Christians who do not pay tithe may not make heaven has resurfaced online, sparking fresh debate and mixed reactions from Nigerians on X

Old video of Pastor Adeboye saying 'I was wrong' about tithing resurfaces, stirs fresh controversy

An old video of Pastor Enoch Adeboye apologising for previously teaching that Christians who do not pay tithe may not make heaven has resurfaced online, sparking fresh reactions from Nigerians on X.

An old video of RCCG General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye apologising for his comments on tithing has resurfaced online and gone viral.

In the clip, Adeboye admitted it was wrong to teach that Christians who do not pay tithe may not make heaven, saying the claim is "not in the Bible."

He explained that the Bible teaches peace with others and holiness as the requirements for seeing God, while comparing his mistake to how scientific knowledge evolves.

The resurfaced video has sparked fresh debate on X, with some Nigerians applauding his apology and others questioning years of tithing teachings and calling for accountability.

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An old video of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has resurfaced online, reigniting conversations about tithing and salvation.

In the now-viral clip, Adeboye apologised for previously teaching that Christians who do not pay tithe might not make heaven, admitting that the statement was a mistake and was not supported by the Bible. His remarks have since triggered mixed reactions from Nigerians on X, with some praising him for correcting himself while others questioned the impact of the teaching over the years.

Speaking during a church programme, the respected cleric said he made a mistake when he previously taught that Christians who fail to pay tithe might not make heaven.

“I apologize for saying 'If you don't pay tithe, you won't make it to heaven.' I'm sorry, that's wrong, and it's not in the Bible”



~ Pastor Adeboye https://t.co/dON46xlNxi pic.twitter.com/iazZtj7Nmq — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) July 27, 2026

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According to him, that position is not supported by the Bible, and he felt the need to publicly correct himself.

"I'm going to be apologising for making a mistake, for saying that if we don't pay tithe, you might not make it to heaven. I'm sorry, that's wrong. That's not in the Bible."

Adeboye went on to explain what the Bible actually says about making heaven.

"What the Bible says is, you have peace with all men, and holiness without which no man shall see God."

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The veteran pastor, who has led RCCG since 1981 and oversees one of the world's largest Pentecostal churches, also explained that people can sincerely believe something and later discover they were mistaken.

Using science as an example, he said:

"Now, let me tell you, listen to me, you know it is possible to be right and wrong at the same time. I approve of it. I mean, I'm a scientist, so I know that."

Pastor Enoch Adeboye said his earlier teaching linking tithing to making heaven was "wrong" and "not in the Bible," explaining that Scripture emphasises peace with all men and holiness as the true requirements for seeing God.

He continued: "For years, we taught that light travels in straight lines. Now, is that correct? At least those of you who know a little bit of physics will say, sure, but light doesn't bend at corners, it goes straight. But later on, we discovered it's not just straight as a rod, light travels in waves."

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His apology has since gone viral on social media, with many Nigerians sharing different opinions about the development.

While some praised the pastor for admitting his mistake, others argued that the apology came after years of Christians being taught otherwise.

One X user wrote:

"It’s not enough to apologize, he should give the money he has collected over the years back to his members. You can’t enrich yourself with fraud and apologies without forfeiting what you acquired."

Nigerians on X shared mixed reactions after Pastor Enoch Adeboye's old apology video resurfaced, with some praising him for admitting his mistake while others questioned years of teachings that linked tithing with making heaven.

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Another said: "If you read and understand the bible no so called man of God can come and deceive you. What Jesus preached and practiced in the bible since I was born I haven't seen a pastor do the same, it’s all about sowing seeds."

Not everyone was critical, however. Some Nigerians commended Adeboye for owning up to his error.

One user commented: "Well he has apologized, I think everyone should move on from that,nobody is perfect and above making mistakes."

Another questioned whether the apology should go further.

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"After making enough money, can you please refund?"

Others used the moment to reopen the wider conversation about tithing in Nigerian churches.

One post read: "Tithing is not supposed to be a by force thing , it's so sad that people are still not awake."

Another user added: "The idea of tithing in the early church is for the church to have surplus, so as to help those in need and and also run the affairs of the church. But because of greed most clergymen have turned it to a means of survival which is not supposed to be."

The debate over tithing has remained one of the most controversial topics among Nigerian Christians in recent years. While many churches teach it as an act of obedience and worship based on biblical passages such as Malachi 3:10, others argue that under the New Testament, giving should be voluntary and done according to one's ability rather than as a condition for salvation.

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