Students mobilized by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) march in solidarity to protest against recurring xenophobic violence and demand stronger protections for Nigerians living abroad.

Students mobilized by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) march in solidarity to protest against recurring xenophobic violence and demand stronger protections for Nigerians living abroad.

Video: University students shut down MTN headquarters, block roads and confront police over alleged xenophobia

University students shut down MTN Nigeria's headquarters in Abuja, blocked roads and confronted police during a protest over alleged xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa. Watch the video.

University students protested at MTN headquarters in Abuja.

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Police blocked demonstrators as roads were shut down.

Protest followed allegations of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Hundreds of university students on Friday staged a protest at the headquarters of MTN Nigeria in Abuja, shutting down access to the telecommunications company's premises, blocking nearby roads and engaging in a tense standoff with police officers.

Videos circulating on social media showed protesters carrying placards, chanting solidarity songs and attempting to march towards the MTN office while security personnel mounted barricades to stop them.

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The demonstration caused traffic disruption around the area as commuters were forced to seek alternative routes.

The protest was organised by the National Association of University Students (NAUS), which accused South Africa of failing to protect Nigerians allegedly targeted in recent xenophobic attacks.

Student leaders said they were directing their grievances at South African-owned businesses operating in Nigeria, particularly MTN, to pressure authorities in Pretoria to take decisive action.

BREAKING: Tension Rise As University Students Shut Down

MTN HQ Over Xenophobic, Block Roads And Confronted Police Blocking Way pic.twitter.com/FkyOfiOKlY — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) July 10, 2026

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Why did the students protest?

Xenophobic attack

According to the association, the demonstration was triggered by reports of xenophobic attacks against Nigerians living and doing business in South Africa.

The students described the attacks as unacceptable and called on the South African government to ensure the safety of foreign nationals.

They warned that if concrete measures were not taken, further peaceful protests targeting South African businesses in Nigeria could follow.

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Police block protesters

Videos from the protest showed police officers forming a barricade outside the MTN headquarters to prevent demonstrators from entering the premises.

The students confronted the officers, insisting they had a constitutional right to peaceful protest.

Despite the tense exchanges, there were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests at the time the videos emerged online.

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MTN yet to comment

An MTN office displaying the company's branding as calls to boycott South African businesses spread across parts of Africa.

As of the time of filing this report, MTN Nigeria had not publicly responded to the protest or the demands made by the student body.

The demonstration comes despite MTN Nigeria repeatedly maintaining in previous years that it is a Nigerian-incorporated company employing thousands of Nigerians, even though it is part of South Africa's MTN Group.

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Not the first backlash against South African firms

2019: Students mobilized by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) march in solidarity to protest against recurring xenophobic violence and demand stronger protections for Nigerians living abroad.

This is not the first time South African businesses have become targets of protests in Nigeria over xenophobic violence.

In 2019, widespread demonstrations erupted across several Nigerian cities after attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa.

MTN, Shoprite and MultiChoice outlets were temporarily shut or attacked by protesters demanding an end to xenophobic violence.

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The incidents forced several South African companies to suspend operations temporarily while diplomatic efforts were undertaken by both governments to ease tensions.