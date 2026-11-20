Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provided a crucial update on star player Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that Bukayo Saka will remain sidelined for another four weeks, confirming the winger's thigh injury requires an eight-week recovery period.

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The 25-year-old England international has already missed a month of action; he was absent during Arsenal's 1-0 Premier League victory over Hull City on November 7, and their 2-2 UEFA Champions League draw against Bayern Munich on October 21.

Arteta provided the medical update during a press conference today, November 20, ahead of their weekend fixture against Newcastle United.

"We had another test; he's evolving really well," Arteta said. "But it looks like it's going to be an eight-week injury, more or less; it's four at the moment, still a while for him to be back."

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Fixture congestion

The extended layoff compounds a congested domestic and European schedule for Arsenal.

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Saka is definitively ruled out of the upcoming Premier League fixtures against Newcastle United on November 21 and Manchester City on November 29.

The winger will also miss UEFA Champions League clashes against Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

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Should the eight-week prognosis hold true, the forward could return when Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on December 20.

Engagement separation rumours

The medical setback coincides with reports of personal strife for the Arsenal forward; his engagement with Tolami Benson has allegedly been called off.

Tolami Benson and Bukayo Saka engagement post | Instagram

The couple announced their engagement last year but sparked separation rumours after unfollowing each other on Instagram.

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The engagement photographs previously shared on Saka's social media accounts have been deleted, and Benson subsequently deactivated her Instagram page.