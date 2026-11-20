Victor Osimhen has taken an encouraging step in his rehabilitation after Galatasaray confirmed the Nigerian striker has started indoor training following left knee arthroscopic surgery.

Victor Osimhen underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee last week.

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Galatasaray have confirmed he has now started indoor training.

The striker is working under the supervision of physiotherapists. No official return date has been announced yet.

Victor Osimhen's recovery appears to be moving in the right direction after Galatasaray confirmed the striker has returned to individual training activities.

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The Turkish champions provided an update on the Nigerian forward's rehabilitation following the arthroscopic surgery he underwent on his left knee last week.

Victor Osimhen celebrates

In a brief statement, Galatasaray said:

"Victor Osimhen, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee last week, began indoor training under the supervision of physiotherapists after treatment."

The update marks another important step in the recovery process for the Super Eagles star, who has been sidelined since suffering the injury during Galatasaray's Champions League campaign.

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ACIBADEM SAĞLIK RAPORU Rusya’nın Venezuela ile oynadığı karşılaşmada sağ dizine darbe alan ve dünü tedaviyle geçiren Aleksey Batrakov, bugünkü tedavisinin ardından takımla çalıştı. Kolombiya’nın Şili ile oynadığı karşılaşmada sol omzuna darbe alan ve yapılan MR tetkiklerinde omuz eklem bağlarında sprain (gerilme ve kanama) tespit edilen Davinson Sánchez, dün ve bugün yapılan tedavisinin ardından antrenmanın tamamında takımla çalıştı. Macaristan’ın Kuzey İrlanda ile oynadığı karşılaşma öncesi ısınmada sol üst arka adalesinde ağrı hisseden ve yapılan MR tetkiklerinde orta düzeyde zorlanma ve kanama tespit edilen Roland Sallai’nin tedavisine başlandı. Son idmanda şut çalışmasında sol kasığında ağrı hisseden ve sponsor hastanemiz Acıbadem’de çekilen MR’ında orta düzeyde kasık adalesinde zorlanma ve kanama tespit edilen Ismail Jakobs’un tedavisine başlandı. Milli takımda sağ omzunda esneme oluşan ve günün ilk bölümünü tedaviyle geçiren Uğurcan Çakır, dün ve bugün antrenmanın tamamında takımla yer aldı. Geçen hafta sol dizinden artroskopik bir cerrahi operasyon geçiren Victor Osimhen, tedavisinin ardından fizyoterapistler eşliğinde salon çalışmalarına başladı. Tedavisine devam edilen Rafael Leão, daha önceden planlandığı üzere tedavi protokolü çerçevesinde kulüp fizyoterapisti eşliğinde tam zamanlı tedavi amacıyla, 10 günlük bir periyot için Doha Aspetar’da çalışmalarını sürdürecektir. — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) November 20, 2026

Encouraging news for Nigeria

While Galatasaray have not yet revealed when Osimhen is expected to return to competitive action, the latest development will come as welcome news for both club and country.

The striker's absence has been keenly felt by Nigeria, particularly during the recent AFCON 2027 qualifying fixtures.

Victor Osimhen WILL miss the clash | Imago

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Although Tolu Arokodare stepped up impressively in Osimhen's absence, the Galatasaray forward remains one of the most important players in Eric Chelle's plans.

For now, the focus remains on ensuring his recovery progresses without setbacks.

No return date yet

Supporters hoping for an immediate return may have to remain patient.

Galatasaray's statement confirmed only that Osimhen has begun indoor work as part of his rehabilitation programme. The club did not provide a timeline for his return to full training or match action.

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Nevertheless, beginning supervised training is a positive milestone and suggests the recovery process is advancing as expected.

Victor Osimhen has not featured in the qualifiers so far. | IMAGO

For Nigeria and Galatasaray fans, the message is simple: Osimhen's road back has officially begun.

Victor Osimhen's recovery appears to be moving in the right direction after Galatasaray confirmed the striker has returned to individual training activities.

The Turkish champions provided an update on the Nigerian forward's rehabilitation following the arthroscopic surgery he underwent on his left knee last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a brief statement, Galatasaray said:

"Victor Osimhen, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee last week, began indoor training under the supervision of physiotherapists after treatment."

The update marks another important step in the recovery process for the Super Eagles star, who has been sidelined since suffering the injury during Galatasaray's Champions League campaign.

Osimhen and Lookman were not nominated.

While Galatasaray have not yet revealed when Osimhen is expected to return to competitive action, the latest development will come as welcome news for both club and country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The striker's absence has been keenly felt by Nigeria, particularly during the recent AFCON 2027 qualifying fixtures. Although Tolu Arokodare stepped up impressively in Osimhen's absence, the Galatasaray forward remains one of the most important players in Eric Chelle's plans.

For now, the focus remains on ensuring his recovery progresses without setbacks.

Supporters hoping for an immediate return may have to remain patient.

Galatasaray's statement confirmed only that Osimhen has begun indoor work as part of his rehabilitation programme. The club did not provide a timeline for his return to full training or match action.

Nevertheless, beginning supervised training is a positive milestone and suggests the recovery process is advancing as expected.

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