Another Yamal vs Mbappe as UEFA announce Nation League knockout fixtures
UEFA has conducted the draw for the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League quarter-finals, setting up multiple tasty fixtures for the knockout round.
The governing body held the ceremony at its headquarters in Nyon today, November 20, establishing the knockout pathway ahead of the March 2027 international window.
Four nations advanced as seeded group winners, while four advanced as unseeded runners-up; the subsequent draw produced a series of heavyweight continental fixtures.
Spain face France
Spain accumulated 15 points during the league phase but finished second in Group C behind England on goal difference; the 2022/23 champions now face Group A winners France.
France topped their section with 13 points, edging Belgium by a single point; the fixture pits two previous tournament champions against each other.
Norway draw England
England secured 15 points to win Group C after beating Spain at the Metropolitano and claim a seeded position; they recorded 19 goals across their six group matches.
They will face Norway, who finished second in Group D with nine points; both nations are pursuing their first UEFA Nations League title.
Netherlands face Portugal
Defending champions Portugal dominated Group D with 15 points to secure their seeded status.
They drew the Netherlands in a direct rematch of the 2018/19 final; the Dutch squad advanced as Group B runners-up after accumulating 11 points and finishing behind Germany on goal difference.
Belgium draw Germany
Germany won Group B with 11 points, utilising a superior goal difference to hold off the Netherlands; they remain in contention for their first title in this competition.
They face Belgium, who secured 12 points to finish second in Group A; neither nation has previously reached a UEFA Nations League final.
Tournament history and past winners
Portugal enter the knockout phase as the defending champions; they defeated Spain on penalties to win the 2024/25 edition following a 2-2 draw.
The Portuguese national team previously secured the inaugural 2018/19 title, making them the only multiple-time winners in the competition's history.
France won the 2020/21 tournament, while Spain claimed the 2022/23 iteration; the semi-finals and final of the current campaign are scheduled for June 2027.