Oyo school kidnap: FG reveals identities of three suspects behind abduction of pupils, teachers

The Federal Government has arraigned AbdulRazaQ Umar, Yunusa Musa and Shamsu Adamu Sani over their alleged roles in the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire LGA of Oyo State.

FG arraigned AbdulRazaQ Umar, Yunusa Musa and Shamsu Adamu Sani before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

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The three face a 10-count charge including terrorism, kidnapping, incitement and illegal mining.

Prosecutors allege they conspired with three other suspects still at large to abduct pupils and teachers in Oriire LGA.

If convicted, they could face life imprisonment or the death penalty under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, depending on the court's findings.

The Federal Government has revealed the identities of three men arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja over their alleged involvement in the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

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The defendants are AbdulRazaq Umar (also known as Abu Khalifa or Abu Khalid), Yunusa Musa (also known as Yunusa bin Musa) and Shamsu Adamu Sani (also known as Abu Itisar). They were arraigned on a 10-count charge bordering on terrorism, kidnapping, concealment, incitement, cyber-related offences and illegal mining.

According to the charge filed by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, the three defendants, all from Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State, allegedly conspired with Muhammad Sani, Jibril Mohammed and Ibrahim Khabab, who are said to be at large, between January and May 2026 to abduct pupils and teachers in Oriire LGA.

Prosecutors alleged that the trio aided the kidnapping of the victims, concealed information about the alleged masterminds despite knowing their identities, and failed to report the planned attack to security agencies. They were also accused of participating in acts of terrorism in connection with the abduction.

Three suspect arraigned over the abduction of Oyo school pupils and teachers

The Federal Government further alleged that the three men professed membership of Darul Salam, described in the charge sheet as an affiliate of the proscribed terrorist group Jama'atu Ansarul Muslimina Fi Biladis Sudan (Ansaru).

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In addition to the joint charges, the first defendant, AbdulRazaq Umar, is specifically accused of providing training and instructions to terrorists, using a WhatsApp group titled "The Oneness of Allah is the Foundation of Peace" to incite terrorist activities, and engaging in illegal gold mining between 2024 and 2026 to finance terrorism.

If convicted, the defendants could face severe penalties under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022. The law provides for life imprisonment for hostage-taking or kidnapping carried out as an act of terrorism where no death results. It also provides for the death penalty where the offence results in death. Two teachers abducted during the May 15 attack were later killed while in captivity.

The charges stem from the May 15 attack on three schools in Oriire Local Government Area, during which 44 pupils, teachers and a toddler were abducted. The victims were rescued on July 10 following a joint security operation involving the Nigerian Army, Police, Air Force, Navy, Department of State Services and other security agencies. Several security personnel were killed or injured during the rescue mission.