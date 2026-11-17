The living room is becoming the most important room in the home, the screen at its centre has never mattered more

Across Nigeria, families are investing in their homes with an ambition that is fundamentally changing what premium home entertainment looks like, and what the television at the heart of it is expected to deliver.

There is a moment, familiar to anyone who has recently stood in front of a wall-sized television in a showroom, when the real question becomes apparent. Not the brightness figure or the refresh rate. The actual question: can this screen do justice to the space it will occupy, and the life that will happen in front of it?

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In Nigeria, that question is being asked with higher expectations than at any point in the history of home entertainment. The television has evolved from an appliance into an anchor: the focal point of a room expected to perform at a standard once reserved for dedicated home cinema installations.

What the modern living room demands from a single screen

The challenge facing any premium television in a modern home is not one specification. It is several, happening simultaneously. On a typical evening in a family home in Nigeria, the living room screen might display a children's streaming series in afternoon light, transition to the evening news with accurate skin tones, then carry a live Kano Pillar F.C. match, where the contrast between a floodlit pitch and a dark crowd can span thousands of nits within a single frame. Each scenario places different demands on the same display. The technology that handles them all with equal quality is technology that has solved the relationship between brightness, colour, contrast and motion at the panel level.

TCL's SQD-Mini LED TV was built for exactly this reality. With 10,000 nits of peak brightness (five times OLED), it remains vivid in a fully lit room. Its Precise Dimming Series eliminates bloom and halo effects. Its Super QLED system ensures colour accuracy across the full screen in all content types.

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Size matters, and so does the technology that makes size work

Across Nigeria, the trend toward larger screens is clear. The 75-inch and above segment is the fastest-growing category in the premium television market. The science supports it: achieving cinema-level immersion requires a screen that fills approximately 40 degrees of horizontal field of view, something a 75-inch screen achieves at a typical 3-metre viewing distance.

A smaller screen cannot. But large screens expose display weaknesses that smaller sizes can hide. On an 85-inch panel, uneven brightness, halo effects, and colour that shifts toward the panel edges become impossible to ignore. SQD-Mini LED TV's panel-level engineering, designed by the world's number one manufacturer of 85-inch and above television panels, addresses these challenges at the source. Available in the C7L, from 65 to 98 inches, SQD-Mini LED TV is the display premium living rooms in Nigeria have been waiting for.

Availability

Available now at SIMS Digital Centres nationwide and online. Shop here

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About TCL

TCL is a leading consumer electronics brand and a leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specialises in researching, developing, and manufacturing consumer electronics products, including TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more.

Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com/westafrica/en .