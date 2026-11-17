Governor Alex Otti of Abia State charged Kanu Nwankwo to raise the bar at Enyimba but he failed.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State charged Kanu Nwankwo to raise the bar at Enyimba but he failed.

Nwankwo Kanu's tenure at Enyimba has come to an end after the Abia State Government dissolved the club's management board and technical crew. The decision follows a frustrating season of domestic and continental struggles for the NPFL giants.

Abia State Government has dissolved Enyimba's management and technical crew.

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The decision brings Nwankwo Kanu's tenure at the club to an end.

Enyimba have struggled domestically and in continental competition this season.

The government says a comprehensive restructuring process will begin immediately

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Nwankwo Kanu's turbulent spell at Enyimba has come to an abrupt end after the Abia State Government announced the dissolution of the club's management structure and technical crew.

The decision, communicated in an official statement by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, follows months of disappointing performances that have left the two-time CAF Champions League winners battling both on and off the pitch.

Nwankwo Kanu is NOW the former Enyimba chairman.

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The statement confirmed that the dissolution takes immediate effect and forms part of a wider effort to restore Enyimba's standing in Nigerian and African football.

A drastic response to a difficult season

A drastic response to a difficult seasonFor a club that once dominated the continent and regularly set the standard in Nigerian football, the current campaign has been alarming.

Enyimba crashed out of continental competition earlier than expected and have struggled domestically, suffering a series of disappointing results that have left supporters increasingly frustrated.

Nwankwo Kanu struggled at Enyimba. (Photo Credit: Facebook)

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Their recent 1-0 home defeat to Ikorodu City was another major blow, extending a worrying run of results and leaving the People's Elephant uncomfortably close to the relegation zone.

Following a review of the club's operations, the Abia State Government concluded that significant intervention was required.

Tomisin Adebayo dribbles Enyimba goalkeeper for the winner.

According to the statement, the restructuring aims to address both football and administrative issues affecting the club.

"Far-reaching interventions are necessary to address the underlying issues affecting its performance, administration and overall operations."

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FULLTIME Enyimba 0:1 Ikorodu City #ENYIKD — Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) November 15, 2026

Ministry handed rebuilding task

The government has directed the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development to oversee the restructuring process.

That process will include a full assessment of Enyimba's management framework, technical operations and administrative systems, with reforms expected across multiple areas of the club.

Governor Alex Otti (left) and Nwankwo Kanu at the Enyimba Stadium. (Photo Credit: Otti/Facebook)

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The statement also ordered all affected personnel to formally hand over club assets, documents and equipment to the ministry.

The aim, according to the government, is to restore professionalism, accountability and competitiveness to one of Africa's most decorated clubs.

End of Kanu's project

Few appointments generated as much excitement as Kanu's return to Enyimba.

The former Arsenal, Inter Milan and Super Eagles legend arrived with enormous goodwill, promising to restore the club to its former glory.

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Supporters hoped one of Africa's most celebrated footballers could transform the fortunes of Nigeria's most successful club. Instead, results failed to match expectations.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State charged Kanu Nwankwo to raise the bar at Enyimba but he failed.

While Kanu's leadership generated attention and optimism initially, performances on the pitch steadily declined and pressure mounted as Enyimba slipped further away from competing for major honours.

The government's latest decision effectively draws a line under that chapter.

What happens next?

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In its statement, the Abia State Government insisted the move should not be viewed as an abandonment of the club but as the start of a long-term recovery plan.

Officials reiterated Enyimba's importance to both Abia State and Nigerian football, describing the club as a key sporting institution whose legacy must be protected.

The government concluded its announcement with a message that leaves little doubt about the scale of change being planned.

"The rebuilding of Enyimba begins now."

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For Kanu, it marks a painful end to a project that started with huge expectations.