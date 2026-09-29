Your bank transfer, favourite playlist and AI assistant have more in common than you think

Think about how much of an ordinary day now depends on technology.

You wake up and check your phone. You send money without entering a bank. You order food, stream music, work remotely, talk to an AI assistant, book a ride, sell something online or discover a Nigerian filmmaker whose work is suddenly being watched on the other side of the world.

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Africa’s digital future does not feel like “the future” anymore. We are already living inside it. The more interesting question is whether the systems underneath all this activity can keep up.

That is what TeXcellence 5.0 wants to explore when it returns to Lagos on 13 October 2026 at the Landmark Event Centre.

This year’s theme is “Accelerating Africa’s Digital Future.”

And there is a story behind it.

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In 2024, TeXcellence 3.0 was called “Revealing Tomorrow.” It was about looking ahead—AI, new technologies and the changes beginning to reshape the way Africans live and do business.

Then came “Future-Forward Africa” in 2025. The conversation moved from “what is coming?” to “how do we make sure Africa is ready for it?”

Now TeXcellence 5.0 is asking the obvious next question:

How do we move faster?

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Not just faster internet. Not simply more apps. Faster progress.

Because as exciting as Africa’s digital growth has been, there are still very real gaps underneath it.

Your transfer may arrive instantly inside Nigeria, but moving money smoothly across African borders is another story.

Everybody is talking about AI, but many businesses are still trying to work out what it can actually do for them beyond generating emails and presentations.

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Governments are digitising services, but the bigger opportunity is building public systems that are easier for citizens and businesses to use.

Then there is fraud.

The more of our money and lives move online, the more important it becomes to know who we are dealing with and whether the systems we trust are actually secure.

Even entertainment belongs in this conversation.

Afrobeats, Nollywood and African creators are finding global audiences through technology at an unprecedented scale. But going viral is not the same thing as building wealth.

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Who owns the music? Who owns the films? Who controls the rights? And how do African creatives build businesses that last long after the trend moves on?

Those questions will appear across TeXcellence 5.0 through conversations covering AI, payments, digital identity, fraud, public-sector technology and Africa’s creative economy.

The people joining those discussions come from equally different worlds.

There will be technology builders and business leaders like Dotun Adeoye, Mosope Okanlawon, Rowena Turinawe and Togbe Romaric Agbagla; governance and public-sector voices including Dr Joe Abah and Prof. Chidiebere Onyia; financial infrastructure and digital trust leaders including Ifeoluwa Johnson, Ernest Mbenkum and Collin Babirukamu; and creative economy voices including Stella Fubara and filmmaker C.J. “Kenneth” Gyang.

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That mix is important because technology no longer belongs only to “tech people.”

It affects how we earn. How we create. How we move money. How businesses grow. How government works. And increasingly, how Africa participates in the world.

Maybe that is the real meaning of accelerating Africa’s digital future.

The future is already here. Now we have to make it work better for more people.