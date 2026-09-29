Tanzania removes Nigerians from its referred visa category, making travel easier for Nigerian visitors

Tanzania removes Nigerians from its referred visa category, making travel easier for Nigerian visitors

Good news for Nigerian travellers as Tanzania ends invitation letter rule for visa applicants

Tanzania has removed Nigerians from its referred visa category, allowing travellers to apply for visas through normal procedures without invitation letters from Tanzanian individuals or companies.

Tanzania has removed Nigerian citizens from its referred visa category, ending the requirement for invitation letters before visa approval.

Nigerians travelling to Tanzania can now apply through the country’s normal online visa system or designated entry points.

The move is expected to make travel, tourism, trade and business relations between both countries easier.

IFPD director-general Adeniran Timothy said Nigeria and Tanzania could unlock over $10 billion in economic opportunities through stronger ties.

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Nigerians planning a trip to Tanzania can now breathe easier as the country has removed them from its referred visa category, meaning travellers no longer need to provide an invitation letter from a person or company in Tanzania before applying for a visa.

The Tanzanian Immigration Services Department confirmed the development, saying Nigerian citizens will now follow the normal visa application process like other eligible travellers.

In a statement signed by Immigration spokesperson Paul Mselle, the department said the decision followed amendments published in the Government Gazette number 246 of 2026.

“The Immigration Department informs the public that citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have been officially removed from the Referred Visa Category, following published amendments in the Government Gazette number 246 of 2026,” the statement read.

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Tanzania’s Immigration Department announced the removal of Nigerians from the referred visa list

Before this latest change, Nigerians applying for Tanzanian visas had to provide a referral document, usually an invitation letter from an individual, organisation, or business based in Tanzania.

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The extra requirement had made the visa process more stressful for some travellers, especially tourists, business owners and Nigerians visiting the East African country for short trips.

However, with the new update, Nigerian travellers can now apply through Tanzania’s official immigration online portal or at designated entry points.

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“With immediate effect, Nigerian nationals travelling to the United Republic of Tanzania are no longer subject to referred visa restrictions and will follow standard visa application procedures through the official immigration online portal or designated entry points,” the immigration department added.

The announcement has been welcomed by stakeholders who believe the move could strengthen economic and diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Tanzania.

Adeniran Timothy, director-general of the International Forum for Peace & Diplomacy (IFPD), described the development as a positive step towards improving trade and investment opportunities between both countries.

He said Nigeria and Tanzania have the potential to unlock more than $10 billion in economic opportunities annually if both countries deepen cooperation.

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Nigerian travellers welcomed the update as Tanzania eased its visa application process.

“At the @ifpd_official Council of Emissaries in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, one of our key discussions with the East African Community was the cross-border trade and investment opportunities between Nigeria and Tanzania, with the potential to unlock over $10 billion annually,” Mr Timothy said.

“Having previously served as Special Envoy on Trade & Investment to the East Africa Community (EAC), I am delighted that we can now welcome the removal of Nigerian nationals from Tanzania’s Referred Visa Category. Nigeria needs to reciprocate this diplomatic approach. Nigeria-Tanzania bilateral relations have so much to contribute to Africa’s development.”