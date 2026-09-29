Former Mr Nigeria narrates how men made romantic advances toward him and reveals how wife ended his era of promiscuity

Former Mr Nigeria, Ugo Nwokolo, has opened up about receiving romantic advances from both men and women and how his wife, Precious, helped him turn his back on a promiscuous lifestyle.

Ugo Nwokolo revealed that he received romantic advances from both men and women after entering the Nigerian entertainment industry.

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The former Mr Nigeria said an industry figure told him he had to “play ball” to become famous after he rejected his sexual advances.

Ugo Nwokolo revealed how his wife, Precious, helped him end his promiscuous lifestyle after he dated numerous women before meeting her.

Nwokolo shared the experience during a recent interview with media personality Lucky Udu, where he also spoke about the challenges he faced while trying to establish himself in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

According to the former beauty king, he received romantic advances from both men and women when he entered the industry as a rookie, but he did not consider them unusual because he had dealt with similar situations before.

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Nwokolo also revealed that some of the advances came with pressure and threats that his refusal to comply could affect his chances of achieving fame.

“When I came into the office as a novice, I got lots of advances from women and men, but I didn’t think much about it because it is something I am used to, and I have been getting it right from inception.

“I’ve always known that I have talent, so I have always faced such temptation. One of the men approached me and said I am always acting stubborn and if I don’t do what my mates are doing, I will not become known and might remain unknown for over 10 years.

“When I asked what my mates were doing, he said I had to play ball by bending down for my fellow man to do something, and I was taken aback by that. People I looked up to in the industry advised me to do the same, claiming I was just acting stubborn. So I faced that challenge because I continually refused.”

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The former Mr Nigeria, who recently tied the knot with his lover, Precious, also credited his wife with helping him change his lifestyle as he reflected on his past relationships and promiscuity.

“I have dated a legion of women in my life, and my body count is multitudinous, but womanising is both financially and mentally draining.

“Before I met Precious, I used to be very promiscuous but she arranged my life. Since I met her, she has been a blessing to me. That is why I said that if I lose Precious today, there is nobody who can replace her in my life.”