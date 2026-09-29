Chinese billionaire Xu Bo has been linked to more than 100 children born through surrogacy in the US.

Chinese billionaire Xu Bo has been linked to more than 100 children born through surrogacy in the US.

She thought she was carrying a baby for a single father — then discovered he was a billionaire with 100+ children

Imagine signing up to be a surrogate for a “single father” only to discover later that the baby is reportedly one of more than 100 children linked to a Chinese billionaire.

Chinese billionaire Xu Bo has reportedly fathered more than 100 children through US surrogates.

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A California surrogate says she did not know she was carrying a baby for Xu until CBS News revealed his identity.

Xu has reportedly spoken about wanting “high-quality sons” to continue his business legacy.

For most people, having a large family might mean four, five or even six children, but for the Chinese gaming billionaire Xu Bo, the ambition was on a completely different scale.

Xu, the founder of Chinese gaming company Duoyi Network, has been reported to have more than 100 children through surrogacy arrangements in the United States, with a former partner claiming the number could be as high as 300.

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But the number of children is only part of the unusual story. Xu has reportedly spoken about wanting as many as 50 “high-quality sons” who could eventually help carry on his business empire.

A video of dozens of little boys shouting, "Daddy!" was posted by social media accounts linked to Xu. SOURCE: YAHOO

Xu Bo is obsessed with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and reportedly harbours fantasies of raising his massive brood of American-born children to one day marry into Elon Musk’s family.

Elon Musk presents the distinctively angular Tesla Cybertruck during a live promotional event.

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The story has resurfaced after an American surrogate lured by an Instagram ad discovered that the baby she is carrying is reportedly intended for Xu, despite initially believing she was helping a single father who simply wanted a large family.

The woman, identified by CBS News as “Judy” to protect her privacy, said she signed a contract with Patriot Conceptions and was offered $120,000 for the pregnancy.

She said she asked how many other surrogates the intended father had hired and was told the number was close to two dozen. But Judy never met the man.

She said she tried repeatedly to arrange a meeting, including making five attempts, but was unsuccessful. She eventually learned his identity after CBS News obtained leaked documents naming Xu as the intended father.

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The revelation came as a shock. “I feel blindsided. I feel misled,” Judy told CBS News.

A Wall Street Journal investigation published in December 2025 found that he had fathered or was in the process of fathering numerous children through American surrogates.

Chinese billionaire Xu Bo has been linked to more than 100 children born through surrogacy in the US.

His company acknowledged that he had more than 100 children born through surrogacy in the US, while rejecting some of the claims surrounding his family.

Xu's former partner, Tang Jing, has separately claimed that he could have as many as 300 children. Xu has disputed the larger figure and has said he has custody of 12 children born through US surrogacy.

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Reports say Xu has viewed the children as part of a long-term family and business legacy, with boys particularly favoured because he wanted some of them to eventually take over his business.