Tems Ties Burna Boy for Most Billboard Hot 100 Entries by a Nigerian Artist

Tems ties Burna Boy for the most Billboard Hot 100 entries by a Nigerian artist. Her 7th entry, "What You Need," matches the record set by the African Giant.

Nigerian music superstar Tems has hit another career milestone after logging another song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This sees her tie Burna Boy as the Nigerian star with the most entries on the chart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With her latest appearance, both artists now sit at seven entries each, cementing a shared record that highlights the increasing commercial footprint of Nigerian music in the United States.

The Path to Seven: Tems’ Run

Tems’ rise to this milestone has been characterised by both high-profile collaborations and solo achievements. Her seventh entry comes through ‘What You Need,’ the sixth track on ‘Love Is a Kingdom’ Tems’ surprise EP released on November 21 under RCA Records. The project arrived without advance notice, features, or promotional buildup, runs just under 20 minutes across seven tracks, and was written and largely produced by Tems herself. ‘What You Need’ debuts at No. 93.

Her first entry appeared on the chart in 2021 with Wizkid’s ‘Essence’. Since then, she has maintained a consistent presence through major features, most notably the Number 1 debut ‘Wait For U’ with Future and Drake. Her list of seven entries includes:

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Wait For U’ feat Future & Drake

‘Essence’ remix feat Wizkid & Justin Bieber

‘Fountains’ feat Drake

‘Free Mind’

‘Move’ feat Beyonce & Grace Jones

‘Raindance’ feat Dave

‘What You Need’ (Latest Entry)

Burna Boy: The Consistent Chart-Topper

Burna Boy, who previously held the solo record after his feature on Gunna’s ‘WGFT’ in August 2025, remains one of the most consistent African performers in the US market. The Grammy-winning artist was the first African to debut a song on the Hot 100 in five consecutive years (2021–2025).

His seven entries are a mix of global collaborations and solo anthems like ‘Last Last,’ which remains one of the highest-peaking solo Afrobeats songs in the chart's history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tems Continuous Global Rise

Since gaining international acclaim in 2020, Tems has become one of Africa’s leading stars on the global stage. Following her decisive contribution on Wizkid’s 2020 hit single ‘Essence,’ she has earned the admiration and respect of some of the biggest stars in world music.

Her success, especially in America, is documented in her Billboard Hot 100 entries, where she made history by becoming the first Nigerian solo female star to appear on the chart with her single ‘Free Mind’. Her part on Future’s ‘Wait For U,’ also made her the first Nigerian artist to debut at the summit of the Billboard Hot 100. She has also logged entries on the chart courtesy of her guest verses on songs with Drake and Beyonce, and more recently, Dave.

Her chart success in America has translated into award wins, as she boasts of two Grammy Awards, making her the most awarded Nigerian musician in the Recording Academy’s history. She is also the first African female artist to win the BET Best International Act.

Her latest chart record conveys her upward mobility as a star whose music has found excited global listenership.

Advertisement