Police investigate after a tiger kills a teenager during a TikTok video shoot at a wildlife breeding farm in Lahore, Pakistan

Police investigate after a tiger kills a teenager during a TikTok video shoot at a wildlife breeding farm in Lahore, Pakistan

Teenager killed by tiger during TikTok shoot after influencer asked for animal to be released from cage

A 19-year-old worker was killed after a tiger was released for a TikTok video shoot in Pakistan. Police arrested the influencer and farm owner as investigations continue.

A 19-year-old worker, Talha, died after a tigress attacked him during a TikTok video shoot in Lahore, Pakistan.

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Police arrested the wildlife farm owner and TikTok influencer Norman Hassan over the incident.

Investigators say the influencer allegedly tried to claim the injuries were caused by a dog before evidence confirmed it was a tiger attack.

Authorities have seized the tigress and are investigating whether the farm had the proper licences to keep the wild animal.

Trying to create viral content has ended in tragedy after a 19-year-old man was killed by a tiger during a TikTok video shoot at a wildlife breeding farm in Lahore, Pakistan.

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The incident happened on Wednesday when a female tiger was reportedly let out of its cage to film content for TikTok. Instead of getting the perfect video, the animal attacked a worker identified as Talha, leaving him with severe injuries.

Talha was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but sadly did not survive.

Following the incident, Pakistani police arrested the owner of the wildlife breeding farm, identified as Fayyaz, alongside social media influencer Norman Hassan, who allegedly requested that the tiger be released for the filming.

Police arrested the wildlife farm owner and TikTok influencer Norman Hassan following the fatal incident

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According to reports, Talha's father and his brother, Hashim, were both at the farm and witnessed the horrifying attack.

Police said Hassan allegedly tried to mislead investigators by claiming the victim had been attacked by a dog. However, medical examinations and investigations later confirmed that Talha's injuries were caused by the tigress.

Authorities have now taken custody of the animal and handed it over to the Wildlife Department as investigations continue.

Officials are also checking whether the breeding farm had the legal permits required to keep such a dangerous wild animal. Pakistan has tightened regulations around keeping exotic animals in recent years after several attacks involving lions and tigers kept by private owners.

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Reacting to the incident, police strongly condemned the reckless attempt to risk lives for social media content.

"A passion for TikTok cannot be more important than a human life.

"No one can be allowed to put human life at risk in the name of hobby or entertainment.

"The attempt to hide the facts and every aspect of negligence will be investigated," the police said.

The Lahore police also confirmed that both suspects had been taken into custody.

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"Kahna police have arrested the farm owner and the TikToker."