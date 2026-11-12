44-year-old caterer welcomes 4 babies after 11 years, appeals for help as scans show only 3

A 44-year-old caterer in Ogun State, Stella Omokhepen Olayioye, has given birth to quadruplets after an 11-year wait for her first child. Despite multiple scans indicating triplets, doctors discovered a fourth baby during a Caesarean section, prompting the family to appeal for financial assistance.

44-year-old Ogun caterer welcomes quadruplets after 11 years of waiting.

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Between eight and 10 scans reportedly showed triplets before doctors discovered a fourth baby during delivery.

Mother appeals to Dapo Abiodun, organisations and Nigerians for financial assistance to raise the babies.

A 44-year-old woman in Ogun State, Mrs Stella Omokhepen Olayioye, has given birth to quadruplets 11 years after her first child.

However, what should have been a moment of celebration has also brought financial worries for the family, as she appeals for support to raise the four newborns.

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Olayioye, a caterer, delivered two boys and two girls through a Caesarean section at Atoke Medical Centre in Abeokuta on November 7, 2026.

The delivery came as a surprise because between eight and 10 ultrasound scans conducted during her pregnancy consistently showed that she was carrying triplets, not quadruplets .

According to a report by The Guardian, Olayioye said she was shocked when she learnt that there was another baby during the operation.

“In the theatre room, when I heard there was a fourth child, it was a shock. It was a miracle. I was shocked because throughout the pregnancy, the scans never showed four children. The scans only showed three children,” she said.

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The consultant gynaecologist who led the operation, Dr Taofeeq Ogunfunmilayo, also explained that the medical team had prepared for the delivery of three babies based on the ultrasound results.

He said the first three babies were delivered successfully, but the team noticed another membrane while preparing to remove the placenta. After rupturing it, they discovered that a fourth baby was still in the womb.

The doctor said the quadruplets were delivered at 34 weeks through a Caesarean section. He explained that the timing of the delivery was influenced by Olayioye's medical history, including two previous surgeries.

He added that the mother and all four babies were doing well after the operation.

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Beyond the unexpected fourth baby, the delivery marked a significant moment for Olayioye and her husband, who had waited 11 years after beginning their relationship in 2011 before welcoming their first child.

Their first child, who is now four years old, was their only child before the arrival of the quadruplets.

Although the couple had hoped to have more children, Olayioye said they never imagined they would welcome four babies at once.

While the birth has brought joy to the family, the mother said the responsibility of raising four newborns simultaneously has also left them worried about the financial demands ahead.

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“Everybody is happy, but only a few might think about the other side, how we will raise these children. After the merriment and everything, the reality comes. How do we raise these children?” she asked.

She has therefore appealed to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, corporate organisations, philanthropists and well-meaning Nigerians to support the family financially.

Olayioye said she and her husband were prepared to take responsibility for their children but would appreciate assistance in meeting the cost of raising the quadruplets.

With four newborns requiring feeding, healthcare, clothing and other essentials at the same time, the family faces significant financial responsibilities, alongside the needs of their four-year-old child.

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