Police officers secure the scene after a fatal shooting during a Thanksgiving high school football game at Teaneck High School in New Jersey

Police officers secure the scene after a fatal shooting during a Thanksgiving high school football game at Teaneck High School in New Jersey

Thanksgiving football match ends in tragedy as fan is shot dead during halftime in New Jersey

A Thanksgiving high school football game in New Jersey turned tragic after a recent Hackensack High School graduate was fatally shot during halftime at Teaneck High School. Police are currently investigating the incident.

A spectator was shot in the face and killed during halftime of a Thanksgiving high school football game in Teaneck, New Jersey.

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Witnesses said multiple gunshots caused panic as fans fled the stadium while emergency responders performed CPR.

The victim was a recent Hackensack High School graduate attending the game as a fan.

Police are investigating the shooting, but no suspect or motive has been announced.

A Thanksgiving high school football game in New Jersey turned into every parent's nightmare after a spectator was shot and killed during halftime, sending hundreds of fans running for safety.

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The incident happened on Wednesday night at Teaneck High School during the annual Thanksgiving varsity football game between Teaneck High School and Hackensack High School.

According to witnesses, both teams had already returned to their locker rooms for halftime when multiple gunshots suddenly rang out.

"Both teams were in the locker room and everybody was just, you know, walking around, talking, and all of a sudden I heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop," one witness told reporters.

Emergency responders rushed the shooting victim to the hospital after he was shot during halftime.

The victim, who was identified as a recent Hackensack High School graduate attending the game as a spectator, was shot in the face. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Teaneck Mayor Mark Schwartz confirmed.

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The shooting sparked panic across the stadium as fans scrambled to escape.

"Everybody was running up towards the high school, running away from where the shots came from," the witness said.

Emergency responders arrived within minutes and tried to save the victim.

"People were crying, upset because it was their friend."

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The witness also stressed that the shooting was not connected to activities inside the school.

"This is not a school issue. This is an outside-of-school thing and they brought it into the school."

Investigators from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Robbery-Homicide Division and Major Crimes Unit joined Teaneck police at the scene to begin an investigation.

As of Thursday, authorities had not announced any arrests or released details about a suspect or what may have led to the shooting.

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Law enforcement officers investigated the area where the fatal shooting occurred at Teaneck High School

The annual Thanksgiving football rivalry between Teaneck and Hackensack is a long-standing tradition that usually draws large crowds of students, alumni and families. Instead of celebrating the holiday, the community was left mourning the loss of a young man.

In a joint statement, Teaneck Mayor Mark Schwartz and Hackensack Mayor Caseen Gaines condemned the violence and expressed support for everyone affected.

"Violence has no place in Teaneck or Hackensack, and the safety of our students, families, staff, and residents remains our highest priority."

"We stand together as neighbors and remain committed to supporting our communities during this difficult time. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is currently leading the investigation."

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