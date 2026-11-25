Parastoo Ahmadi and four other musicians have received 74 lashes for performing without hijab in a 2024 livestream

Parastoo Ahmadi and four other musicians have received 74 lashes for performing without hijab in a 2024 livestream

Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four other musicians have received 74 lashes for performing without hijab in a 2024 livestream.

The singer was also banned from making audio or video content and leaving Iran for two years after a court found her guilty of offending public decency.

Her case is similar to that of Rahama Sadau, a Northern Nigerian actress who was accused of causing the public to blaspheme against Prophet Muhammad by posting pictures of herself in an open-back gown.

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Prominent Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi, alongside three musicians and a producer, was given 74 lashes in the City of Qom for performing without a hijab in 2024.

Parastoo Ahmadi

Iran’s law bans women from performing publicly and also requires them to wear headscarves and modest dresses.

In December 2024, Ahmadi performed on a livestream in a sleeveless dress. She and her band have been on trial since then.

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In a June ruling, a criminal court in Qom said Ahmadi and eight others were guilty of “offending public decency” by showing “obscene and indecent material”. The defendants denied the accusations.

In addition to the lashes, the court banned them from producing any form of audio or visual form of content, and from leaving Iran for two years. They appealed these rulings.

However, in September, an appeal court in Qom rejected their appeal and confirmed their sentence, Ahmadi’s lawyers told the BBC.

"We did everything in our power to have the verdict overturned, or at least to secure a reduction in the sentence or a suspension, but it didn't work out," the lawyer said.

"The other lawyers and I even tried to get the enforcement of the sentence postponed, but the enforcement branch insisted on carrying it out immediately."

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On Monday, one of the lawyers for the defendants confirmed to the BBC that Ahmadi and other co-defendants had been beaten at the third branch of the Criminal Sentence Enforcement Office in Qom.

The other defendants flogged were confirmed to be Soheil Faghih-Nasiri, Amin Taheri, Amirali Pirnia and Mohsen Lashkari.

Other Iranian artistes have condemned the flogging as a violation of human rights and a violation of international prohibition on torture.

"Parastoo Ahmadi's flogging for singing and dressing as she chooses is a flagrant violation of her fundamental rights and a chilling demonstration of the Iranian authorities' determination to suppress women's freedoms and to violently punish anyone who dares to challenge their discriminatory laws and policies," said Bahar Ghandehari, director of advocacy at the US-based Centre for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI).

Rahama Sadau

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Like Ahmadi, like Sadau

Under the Sharia system in Iran, wearing a hijab is mandatory for girls and women above puberty. They also must wear loose-fitting clothes that cover their figures. But how these laws are applied depends on the interpretation in countries operating them.

Against this mandatory head covering in Iran, women have continuously protested against the Iranian clerical establishment. To repel this civil disobedience, the government has also responded with arrests.

In Northern Nigeria, many states also operate under sharia, and like Iran, head coverings are mandated for women and girls, and failure to comply with this can lead to public unrest.

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She was also suspended by northern filmmakers under the aegis of the Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN).

Although the case has vanished from the public eye, Lawal Gusau, an Islamic scholar, once petitioned the police to investigate Sadau and arraign her before a Sharia court in Kaduna. The rumours were that she was arrested and sentenced to death. The actress came out to debunk the news.