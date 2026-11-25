Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino reacted to his team's result against Sporting.

Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has expressed pride in his squad's character following the 2-2 UEFA Champions League draw away to Sporting CP, calling the display the best medicine after a turbulent first week in charge.

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Speaking after the matchday five fixture at the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon the 54-year-old Argentine praised how quickly his players absorbed his tactical approach, even as the stalemate left United 19th in the 36-team league-phase standings on seven points.

What Pochettino said

Having taken over from Michael Carrick on November 18, Pochettino watched his side overturn a first-half deficit before conceding an 80th-minute equaliser and having a late winner ruled out by VAR.

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Despite remaining winless across his opening two matches at the helm, Pochettino insisted the performance demonstrated clear progress.

"I'm so proud of the players. It was a tough game. I liked the team we played for 90 minutes, the personality, the character," Pochettino said. "Today we showed how we want to play after just one week of working together."

🚨 Mauricio Pochettino: “I'm so proud of the players. I liked my team”. “We showed how we want to play after just one week of working together. This is the best medicine”. https://t.co/AegVQNFYIJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 26, 2026

He acknowledged that costly lapses in concentration denied United three points in Portugal, but maintained the display provided the exact response required ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Brentford.

"We need to concentrate and focus more, try to recover better. The performance like today's is the best medicine to prepare for the next game," he added.

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How the Lisbon thriller unfolded

Sporting took control of a chaotic opening half after goalkeeper Senne Lammens initially saved Luis Suárez's 30th-minute penalty, awarded when Lisandro Martínez tripped Geny Catamo, only for Lammens to bring down Maximiliano Araújo inside the area moments later.

Suárez converted the resulting 33rd-minute spot-kick to put the Portuguese hosts ahead, before United captain Bruno Fernandes struck twice against his former club within three minutes of the restart.

Fernandes levelled from the penalty spot in the 48th minute after Eduardo Quaresma fouled Martínez, then fired a low left-footed finish from the edge of the box into the bottom corner two minutes later from Amad Diallo's pass.

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United's advantage evaporated in the 80th minute when Lammens failed to hold a shot and Suárez hooked an overhead finish past Harry Maguire, before referee Szymon Marciniak disallowed a potential 84th-minute United winner for a foul on goalkeeper Kaique Pereira.

Midfielder Youri Tielemans was subsequently sent off in the third minute of stoppage time for a second bookable offence, leaving United with 10 men to see out a point that leaves them two points adrift of the automatic top-eight qualification places with three league-phase games remaining.

Anfield fallout and Yoro's cleared ban

The resilient response in Lisbon offered immediate relief following Sunday's 4-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool, which marked the heaviest opening loss for a new Manchester United manager in 100 years.

Manchester United wonderkid Leny Yoro. (Photo Credit: BR football/X)

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That debut had been heavily compromised in the eighth minute at Anfield when centre-back Leny Yoro received a straight red card for bringing down Alexander Isak outside the penalty area, leaving United a man down for over 80 minutes before Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Rio Ngumoha, and Víctor Muñoz scored.

United's position improved off the pitch on Tuesday when an independent Football Association Regulatory Commission upheld the club's wrongful dismissal claim and rescinded Yoro's one-match domestic suspension.