Atletico Madrid beat lowly Viking to boost their chances of advancing into the knockout round.

Quick-fire first-half strikes from Alexander Sørloth and Julián Alvarez powered Atlético Madrid past Viking FK at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Wednesday night, reviving Diego Simeone’s UEFA Champions League campaign despite the glaring absence of injured Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman.

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Entering the contest under pressure after claiming just one victory from their opening four European outings and falling to Bayern Munich on Matchday 4, Atlético needed an authoritative response on home soil.

They had to do so without Lookman, who was ruled out after sustaining a left knee injury while on international duty with Nigeria.

Although the Super Eagles' medical staff initially diagnosed the setback as a mild sprain, further examinations in Madrid revealed a far more serious issue that is expected to sideline the winger for four to six weeks.

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Key match details

Viking briefly threatened an early upset, carving out two openings for Erik Botheim inside the first seven minutes. However, Atlético quickly asserted their class and settled the contest with a ruthless five-minute spell before the half-hour mark.

In the 19th minute, Alejandro Grimaldo supplied the assist for Alexander Sørloth to fire the hosts ahead. Five minutes later, Julián Alvarez doubled the advantage with a superb direct free-kick, leaving the Norwegian visitors stunned.

Only an inspired Champions League debut from Viking goalkeeper Ľubomír Belko prevented the night from turning into a rout, as the shot-stopper produced seven saves while Atlético peppered his goal with 22 attempts, 9 of which were on target.

With the points effectively secured by the interval, Simeone’s men shifted into cruise control after the break. Atlético ceded possession, allowing Viking to finish with 51 per cent of the ball overall, and sat in a compact, disciplined 4-4-2 shape that restricted the visitors to a solitary shot on target all evening, comfortably handled by Jan Oblak.

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Simeone rotated his squad early, introducing Pablo Barrios, Jonathan David, and Giuliano Simeone before the hour mark.

Johnny Cardoso thought he had won a penalty in the 61st minute only for VAR to overturn the decision for offside, before Viking’s misery was compounded in stoppage time when defender Henrik Falchener was shown a straight red card for hauling down Giuliano Simeone.

The clinical home victory lifts Atletico to 18th place in the 36-team Champions League league phase with seven points from five matches, putting them back inside the knockout playoff places.

Proving they can manufacture goals without Lookman’s dynamism is an encouraging sign as they navigate a congested winter schedule without the Nigerian international.