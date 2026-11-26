An aerial view shows the sprawling Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals complex in the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos, ahead of its historic listing on the Nigerian Exchange

An aerial view shows the sprawling Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals complex in the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos, ahead of its historic listing on the Nigerian Exchange

Dangote Refinery to begin trading on NGX December 1 after massive IPO demand

Dangote Petroleum Refinery will officially list on the Nigerian Exchange on December 1 following SEC approval of its expanded 5.33 billion share allotment. The oversubscribed 'people's IPO' marks a historic milestone for Nigeria's capital market.

Dangote Refinery shares will start trading on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on December 1.

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The SEC approved the share allotment after the IPO attracted massive investor demand.

The company increased the share allocation from 4.1 billion to 5.33 billion shares because the offer was oversubscribed.

Aliko Dangote is expected to retain about 83.5% ownership, while NNPCL's stake will reduce to around 6.5% after the listing.

For years, many Nigerians have joked that they only buy fuel from Dangote Refinery but can never own a piece of it. Well, that is about to change.

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Shares of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals will officially begin trading on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Tuesday, December 1, after regulators approved the company's share allotment plan following its massively oversubscribed Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The development comes after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the refinery's share distribution plan on Monday, clearing the final hurdle before the company's shares begin trading publicly.

Speaking to Reuters on Wednesday, Dangote Group's Vice-President for Oil and Gas, Devakumar Edwin, confirmed the date.

The report stated:

"Shares of the Dangote oil refinery will begin trading on the Nigerian exchange on December 1, Devakumar Edwin, Dangote Group vice president for oil and gas, said on Wednesday, after the securities exchange approved its initial public offering share distribution plan."

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Aliko Dangote announced the refinery's public offer to give Nigerians an opportunity to own shares in the company

The IPO attracted far more demand than expected.

Dangote Refinery had originally planned to sell 4.1 billion shares, but because of the overwhelming interest from investors, the company increased the allotment to 5.33 billion shares through an overallotment option, according to one of the lead advisers handling the offer.

Three people familiar with the process also confirmed that the SEC approved the expanded share allocation.

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The offer, which closed last month, drew strong interest from retail and institutional investors alike, making it one of the biggest public offerings Nigeria has seen in recent years.

Dangote's 'people's IPO'

The Securities and Exchange Commission approved the refinery's share allocation plan ahead of its stock market debut.

When the IPO was announced, Aliko Dangote described it as a "people's IPO," saying it was designed to give ordinary Nigerians a chance to own part of Africa's largest single-train refinery instead of limiting ownership to wealthy investors and big institutions.

The company maintained that the public offer would allow Nigerians to benefit directly from the refinery's future growth and earnings.

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Even with the public listing, Dangote will remain firmly in control of the business.

According to one of the advisers, the billionaire businessman is expected to retain about 83.5% ownership of the refinery after the IPO.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), which invested in the refinery during its development stage, is expected to see its stake reduce to around 6.5% as a result of the larger shareholder base created by the public offer.

The reduction does not mean NNPCL sold its shares but reflects the dilution that naturally happens when new shares are issued to public investors.

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Why this listing matters

The listing is expected to be a major boost for Nigeria's capital market, giving investors access to one of the country's biggest industrial projects.

Located in the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos, the Dangote Refinery has a refining capacity of 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day, making it the largest single-train refinery in Africa.

The refinery was built to help reduce Nigeria's dependence on imported petroleum products, improve local fuel supply, save foreign exchange, and strengthen the country's downstream oil sector.