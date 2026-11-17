Nollywood actress Linda Osifo has announced her engagement to her partner, Mr Ose, after he proposed to her in a romantic setting.

Linda Osifo's fiancé, Ose, proposed to the actress in a romantic lakeside setting decorated with white roses and candles.

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The actress described her engagement as an answer to a prayer she once whispered in silence.

Linda Osifo's engagement announcement attracts congratulatory messages from other Nollywood stars.

The actress shared the exciting news on Monday, November 16, 2026, with a post on her Instagram page that captured the intimate moment her partner asked for her hand in marriage.

The proposal took place at a beautifully decorated lakeside venue, adorned with an elaborate arrangement of white roses, candles, scattered rose petals, and a glowing neon sign bearing the words 'Will You Marry Me?'

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In the video, Ose presented Osifo with an engagement ring before the couple embraced and celebrated the special moment.

READ ALSO: Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo gets engaged weeks after Enugu political appointment

Sharing the video, the actress described the engagement as an answer to a prayer she once made privately. She added that the development came at a time and in a way she had not anticipated.

"Hello friends…it’s been a while. Life has been happening. And then…God answered a prayer I once whispered in silence.

"Some blessings are too beautiful to explain. Some moments remind you that God never forgets the desires of your heart. And some love stories are worth every season of waiting," she wrote.

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Addressing her fiancé, Osifo expressed gratitude for finding love and declared her commitment to spending the rest of her life with him.

"Today, I look at the man God has blessed me with, and all I can say is… God, You did this for me.

"To the man I get to call my forever, Mr Ose, I would choose you in every lifetime.

"I SAID YES TO FOREVER! When God writes your love story, every chapter is worth the wait."

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Her announcement attracted congratulatory messages from colleagues and other entertainment personalities, including Eucharia, Shaffy Bello, Ruth Kadiri, Ini Edo, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Omoni Oboli and others.