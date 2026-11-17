Shockingly mediocre performances from Super Eagles strike saw Nigeria fail to beat Tanzania in Dar es Salaam.

The Super Eagles were held to a draw by Tanzania in Dar es Salaam, a result which dealt a major blow to Nigeria's qualification bid.

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Nigeria came into the clash having beaten Taifa Stars in Uyo and needed to clinch a similar result in Tanzania to keep pace with Guinea-Bissau in Group C of the AFCON qualifiers.

However, shocking performances from all around the pitch from the Super Eagles meant Eric Chelle's side failed to beat the worst team in the group.

Here is how each Super Eagles player performed:

Stanley Nwabali (6.0/10)

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Nwabali was reliable in goal today, although he had little to do. He radiated calmness in the instances Tanzania attacked and his positioning was consistently good throughout the afternoon. He also read the flight of the ball perfectly during set pieces.

Nwabali commanded his area with authority, and his crucial 54th-minute save against Iddy Seleman kept Nigeria in the match.

Abdullahi Bewene (6.0/10)

Bewene showed great energy on the right side of the defense. He tackled aggressively and won most of his ground duels. His pace helped him recover quickly during Tanzanian counter-attacks, and he proved to be a reliable defensive asset today.

However, his offensive contributions were quite limited. He struggled to deliver accurate crosses into the final third, and his decision-making in advanced areas still needs some refinement. Overall, it was a gritty and disciplined defensive shift.

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Semi Ajayi (6.0/10)

Ajayi brought stability to the central defense. He won his aerial battles and maintained a strong physical presence in the penalty box.

He kept things very simple in possession, opting for safe passes rather than risky forward balls. The defender occasionally looked stretched by quick transitions. Still, he did enough to secure the shutout.

Calvin Bassey (6.5/10)

Bassey was the anchor of the Nigerian backline. As usual, he showcased exceptional physical strength to bully the opposing forwards. He also contributed nicely to the team's build-up play. He stepped into midfield multiple times to break the initial press.

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Onyemaechi (5.5/10)

Onyemaechi put in a hard-working shift on the left flank. He tracked back regularly, but his final delivery left much to be desired, however. He found good spaces but repeatedly overhit his crosses.

Wilfred Ndidi (6.5/10)

Ndidi was possibly the standout performer for Nigeria. He wore the captain's armband and led by example. He dominated the midfield battles, winning an impressive seven duels.

His passing range was also spectacular this afternoon. He dictated the tempo and created three clear scoring chances, one of which was a big chance.

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Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (5.5/10)

Dele-Bashiru started the game with intensity; however, his end product was severely lacking. He snatched at a decent shooting opportunity from outside the box and gradually faded from the match as the match progressed, clearly incapable of playing in the midfield-two role he was saddled with.

Moses Usor (6.5/10)

Usor brought a much-needed spark of creativity. He danced past defenders with quick feet. However, he struggled with the physical nature of the contest. He was often fouled before he could make a decisive pass, and his decision-making in the final third was slightly rushed. Still, he showed flashes of brilliance.

Moses Simon (5.5/10)

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Simon offered raw pace and direct running on the wing, but it mostly amounted to nothing. He will bitterly regret his wastefulness in front of goal. He completely fluffed a massive chance created by Ndidi, and his delivery into the box was as usual lacking.

Taiwo Awoniyi (4.0/10)

Awoniyi acted as a traditional target man up front. He battled tirelessly against the Tanzanian backline and tried his best to hold up the ball for his teammates.

He received very little usable service inside the penalty box. He was forced to drop too deep to touch the ball. He never truly looked like scoring a goal, cutting an isolated figure for most of the game.

Tolu Arokodare (5/10)

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Arokodare had a very difficult game in attack. He struggled to find any meaningful space to operate. The marking made him invisible for long stretches and he looked slightly off the pace.