Nearly three decades after his death, Fela Kuti has achieved another posthumous milestone with his induction into the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Fela Kuti becomes the first African solo artiste inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as Seun, Yeni, and other family members attend the ceremony.

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Fela Kuti adds Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction to his posthumous honours months after making history with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

Yeni Kuti explains why Fela would not be surprised by Nigeria’s current situation, says Nigerians failed to listen to his warnings.

The Afrobeat pioneer received the Early Influence Award at the institution’s induction ceremony held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 14. His children, including Seun, Yeni, Femi and Shalewa Kuti, alongside his grandson Made, attended the ceremony to represent the late musician.

Fela was recognised for blending West African musical traditions with American funk and jazz to create Afrobeat, a genre whose influence continues to resonate across the world decades after his death.

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His induction also makes him the first African-born solo artiste to enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, adding another significant achievement to his enduring musical legacy.

Speaking about her father's legacy and how he might have reacted to the current state of Nigeria, Yeni, his eldest daughter, said she believed Fela would not have been surprised by the country's situation, given the warnings he repeatedly made through his music.

"I don't think he'll be shocked about what's happening in Nigeria today, because I think that's one of the things that pushed him to an early grave. He was disappointed; he'd been singing. In one of his tunes before he died, he said, "Every time I sing a song, it takes 10 years to understand me. Understand this one quickly, because if you don't understand it quickly, the suffering will be plenty.

"So, I don't think he'll be disappointed, because people didn't really listen to his message. Now that he's dead, people are like, ah, Fela said it, oh, Fela is a prophet.

"But, we just didn't listen. If we had listened, Nigeria wouldn't be in the situation it is today. Now, about the rock and roll, I'm sure he'll be shocked and happy."

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Fela's induction comes months after the Recording Academy posthumously honoured him with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in February 2026. The recognition made him the first African artiste to receive the prestigious honour.

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The musician, who died in August 1997 at the age of 58, remains one of Africa's most influential musical figures. Beyond his pioneering contribution to Afrobeat, his fearless criticism of corruption, military rule and social injustice established his music as a powerful instrument of political expression.