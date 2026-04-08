Tanzanian president orders officials to travel by bus amid fuel shortages

Tanzania orders officials to travel by bus as fuel shortages worsen across Africa due to the Iran war, with Senegal and others introducing strict measures.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan gave instructions on Wednesday for government officials to travel together in just one bus when they're on official business. This move is aimed at cutting down on fuel use, especially given the shortages cropping up because of the war in the Middle East.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The country's energy regulator mentioned last week that fuel prices in East Africa have jumped by about a third since March.

Speaking at a ceremony where officials were sworn in on Wednesday, President Hassan explained that for her own official trips, only her essential security and backup vehicles would be part of the official procession.

Typically, her presidential convoy includes over 30 vehicles, like SUVs and police motorcycles leading the way, which often brings traffic to a complete halt.

“From now on, wherever I go, all officials will travel together in one bus… to cut fuel consumption,” Hassan said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Strait of Hormuz is a waterway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman

The effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, through which a fifth of the world’s oil and gas normally passes, has caused countries to ration fuel use.

Last week, the Ethiopian government said it would prioritise vehicles transporting essential goods and those in the public transport sector at fuel stations.

Senegal ministers get temporary travel ban

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ousmane Sonko is the current Prime Minister of Senegal, appointed in April 2024 by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye

The Prime Minister revealed that government ministers in Senegal have been prohibited from traveling abroad for non-essential reasons after the rise of oil prices triggered by the Iran conflict.

During a public meeting with the youth last Friday, Ousmane Sonko mentioned that the cost of a barrel of oil was nearing twice the amount that had been planned in the budget.

As part of the new restrictions, Sonko has rescheduled his trips to Niger, Spain, and France. He added that a minister of mines was to communicate next week additional measures to limit government expenditure.

Senegal's decision follows recent moves by several other countries on the continent to react to the rise in oil prices through reducing fuel duties and electricity rationing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his talk addressing young people, the prime minister said that the last thing he wanted was "to frighten" his audience or to "put pressure" on them. On the contrary, what he tried to do was to give them "a feeling of this world, which is a tough world", and at the same time, he acknowledged the Senegalese as being "tough even though times are hard".

Although new to oil and gas production, Senegal's main source of fuel is imports. In its assessment, the International Monetary Fund portrayed last year's economy as "strong," featuring a growth rate of nearly 8% and very low inflation.

Nevertheless, the country's public debt is high. Sonko, who became prime minister two years ago, accused the former government of burdening his administration with the debt, which, he argued, has made the current situation of dealing with oil prices , at over 130% of annual GDP,even more challenging.

READ ALSO: Trump threatens 50% tariffs on countries arming Iran

How other African countries are coping with the effects of the Iran war

South African Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana

In another part of the continent, South Africa's government last week responded to the rising price of oil by cutting down the tax they levy on petrol with the aim of keeping the increase in the cost of fuel at the pumps to a minimum.

In Ethiopia, fuel shortages have led to some state organs sending staff on annual leave. South Sudan has resorted to electricity rationing in its capital, Juba. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, is raising the ethanol content in its petrol.

The near closure of the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf due to the US-Israeli war on Iran has resulted in the restriction of the supply of fertiliser to the rest of the world. Nearly 30% of this crucial farming input is transported via the Gulf.