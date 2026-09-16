US imposes visa restrictions over South Africa’s land and race policies as relations worsen.

US imposes visa restrictions over South Africa’s land and race policies as relations worsen.

US imposes visa restrictions on South Africans over racism and land seizure disputes

The US has imposed visa restrictions on some South Africans over disputes involving race policies, land reform and alleged discrimination against minorities.

US announced visa restrictions targeting some South Africans over race and land policy disputes.

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Washington linked the move to allegations of discrimination and land seizures.

South Africa rejected claims that its policies unfairly target minority groups.

The restrictions do not apply to all South African citizens.

The United States has announced visa restrictions targeting some South African nationals over allegations linked to race policies, land reform and what Washington described as discriminatory practices against minority groups.

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the restrictions, saying the measure would apply to individuals whom the United States believes have been involved in, or responsible for, policies or actions connected to racial discrimination, uncompensated land seizures, or incitement of violence against minority communities.

The restrictions were introduced under a section of US immigration law that allows the government to deny visas to foreign nationals whose entry is considered harmful to US foreign policy interests.

The policy does not amount to a blanket visa ban on all South Africans. The US government has not publicly released the names of individuals affected or the number of people who may face restrictions.

The move is linked to a long-running disagreement between Washington and Pretoria over South Africa’s approach to addressing inequalities created during the apartheid era.

One major point of disagreement is South Africa’s land reform policy. The South African government has argued that land reform is necessary to address historical injustices caused by apartheid, when many Black South Africans were dispossessed of land and denied equal economic opportunities.

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However, critics of the policy, including officials in the US administration, have raised concerns that some land reform measures could result in property being taken without fair compensation.

The US has also criticised South Africa’s race-based policies, including affirmative action and economic empowerment programmes designed to increase participation of historically disadvantaged groups in the economy.

Washington has argued that some of these policies unfairly affect minority groups, while the South African government has rejected that claim, saying the measures are intended to correct the lasting impact of apartheid-era discrimination.

Responding to the visa restrictions, South Africa said the US had misrepresented its laws and policies, maintaining that its reforms are aimed at addressing historical inequality rather than targeting any racial group.

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The latest move adds to growing diplomatic tensions between the two countries, which have disagreed over issues including South Africa’s foreign policy positions, its relations with other global powers and its legal action against Israel at the International Court of Justice.