Lindsay Clancy faced a Massachusetts court after she admitted to killing her three young children

Lindsay Clancy faced a Massachusetts court after she admitted to killing her three young children

What to know about Lindsay Clancy, the US mum accused of killing her 3 children

Lindsay Clancy admitted killing her three children in the US, but says postpartum psychosis made her not criminally responsible. Here's everything to know about the case after the mistrial.

Lindsay Clancy admitted killing her three children but says postpartum psychosis made her not criminally responsible.

Prosecutors argued she carefully planned the killings and knew exactly what she was doing.

Her trial ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to agree on a verdict, reportedly splitting 11-1.

The case has sparked global conversations, including in Nigeria, about postpartum mental health and how mothers experiencing severe mental illness should be treated by the justice system.

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The name Lindsay Clancy has been making headlines again after her murder trial ended without a verdict, leaving many people asking the same question: How can someone admit to killing their own children and still argue they shouldn't be held criminally responsible?

It's one of those cases that has divided opinions across the United States and even sparked conversations in Nigeria about postpartum depression, postpartum psychosis and how new mothers are treated after childbirth.

Here's a simple breakdown of what happened.

Who is Lindsay Clancy?

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Lindsay and Patrick Clancy posed for a family portrait with their three children, Cora, Dawson, and Callan, before the tragedy.

Lindsay Clancy, 36, is a former labour and delivery nurse from Massachusetts, United States.

She trained at Quinnipiac University before working at Massachusetts General Hospital, where she cared for women giving birth.

She married Patrick Clancy in 2016, and together they had three children — Cora, Dawson and Callan.

To many people around them, they looked like a normal young family.

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Her mental health reportedly got worse after her third baby

According to evidence presented during the trial, Clancy struggled with postpartum anxiety after having her first two children but recovered.

However, after welcoming her third child, Callan, in May 2022, things reportedly became much worse.

She reportedly battled severe anxiety, depression, insomnia, emotional numbness, intrusive thoughts about harming herself and her children, and suicidal thoughts.

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She sought treatment from different doctors and was prescribed antidepressants, anti-anxiety medication and antipsychotic drugs.

She even admitted herself into McLean Hospital, a psychiatric hospital, weeks before the tragedy.

Her lawyers later argued that she was misdiagnosed and heavily medicated, eventually developing postpartum psychosis, a rare psychiatric condition that can cause hallucinations and delusions after childbirth.

What happened on the day the children died?

On January 24, 2023, the day started like every other day.

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Clancy took one of the children to a doctor's appointment, played with them in the snow and exchanged regular text messages with her husband.

Later that evening, she asked Patrick to leave the house to buy takeaway food and children's laxative medicine.

While he was away for less than an hour, prosecutors said Clancy took the three children to the basement and strangled them with exercise resistance bands.

She then cut her wrists and neck before jumping from a second-floor window in an apparent suicide attempt.

The fall left her paralysed from the waist down.

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When Patrick returned home, he noticed something was wrong.

According to court evidence, he found blood upstairs before discovering his injured wife outside.

Moments later, he found the children.

On the 911 call later played in court, Patrick could be heard screaming:

"She killed the kids!"

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Cora and Dawson died that night.

Eight-month-old Callan was rushed to Boston Children's Hospital but was later declared dead after doctors found no brain activity.

Did Lindsay Clancy deny killing the children?

Lindsay Clancy was held at Tewksbury State Hospital while awaiting further legal proceedings after the mistrial.

No.

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She admitted she killed all three children.

But her legal team argued that she should not be found criminally responsible because she was experiencing postpartum psychosis.

Her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, entered a plea of not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility, which is Massachusetts' version of the insanity defence.

Psychiatrist Dr Philip Resnick testified that Clancy claimed she heard a male voice ordering her to kill the children and then herself.

According to the defence, she felt controlled "like a puppet."

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They argued she desperately sought medical help before the tragedy but never received the treatment she truly needed.

Why did prosecutors disagree?

Prosecutors accepted that Clancy had mental health challenges.

However, they argued she still understood exactly what she was doing.

They pointed to what they described as planning.

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According to them, she deliberately sent her husband out of the house, carried out the killings one after another, and later wrote on a hospital whiteboard:

"Do I need an attorney?"

To prosecutors, that suggested she understood the seriousness of her actions.

Why was there no verdict?

Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial in September 2026 after the jury failed to reach a unanimous decision.

The trial, which began in July 2026, lasted about five weeks.

More than 80 witnesses testified, including doctors, emergency responders, family members and Patrick Clancy himself.

After seven days of deliberations, the 12-member jury could not agree.

Reports said the split was 11-1 in favour of finding Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity.

Because the jury could not reach a unanimous decision, Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial on September 4, 2026.

That means Clancy has not been convicted, but she has not been cleared either.

The murder charges remain.

She is still being held at Tewksbury State Hospital while prosecutors decide whether to retry the case or pursue another legal option.

Why this case matters

The Lindsay Clancy case has become much bigger than one family's tragedy.

It has triggered fresh conversations about postpartum psychosis, maternal mental health, access to psychiatric care and whether the criminal justice system should punish mothers whose severe mental illness may have affected their ability to understand reality.

Medical experts say postpartum psychosis is rare but considered a psychiatric emergency that requires immediate treatment. It is different from the more common postpartum depression and can involve hallucinations, delusions and a loss of contact with reality.