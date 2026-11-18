Five-year-old Chiziterem Ifeadi poses with the 29-year-old suspect, Precious Nnaji, following his rescue by joint security operatives in Anambra State

Five-year-old Chiziterem Ifeadi poses with the 29-year-old suspect, Precious Nnaji, following his rescue by joint security operatives in Anambra State

Man leaves child at home, returns to hear shocking demand after girlfriend disappears with his 5-year-old son

Joint security operatives from the Police and DSS have rescued five-year-old Chiziterem Ifeadi in Anambra State. The child's father's girlfriend allegedly abducted him and demanded a ₦2 million ransom before her arrest in Awka South.

Five-year-old Chiziterem Ifeadi was allegedly abducted by his father's girlfriend in Anambra State.

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Police and DSS operatives rescued the child during a joint operation and arrested the 29-year-old suspect.

The suspect allegedly demanded ₦2 million ransom through a POS operator before releasing the boy.

Police say investigations are ongoing, while the Anambra Commissioner of Police praised officers for the successful rescue.

A man in Anambra State got the shock of his life after trusting the wrong person.

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Police in the state have rescued five-year-old Chiziterem Ifeadi, who was abducted by his father's girlfriend, identified as Precious Nnaji.

The 29-year-old suspect was arrested during a joint operation carried out by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Violent Crime Response Unit and the Department of State Services (DSS) at Nnodu, Okpuno, in Awka South Local Government Area.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the little boy was rescued in the early hours of Monday.

Operatives of the IGP Violent Crime Response Unit and the Department of State Services (DSS) rescued five-year-old Chiziterem Ifeadi during a joint operation at Nnodu, Okpuno, in Awka South Local Government Area.

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According to Ikenga, the incident happened on November 15, 2026, after the boy's father left home for work, leaving Chiziterem and his sibling in the care of their nanny.

While he was away, his girlfriend allegedly visited the house without informing him and left with the five-year-old boy.

When the father returned home and realised his son was missing, he reportedly made several attempts to reach the woman. After eventually getting through to her, things allegedly took a more disturbing turn.

Ikenga said the suspect allegedly demanded ₦2 million, asking that the money be paid through a Point of Sale (POS) operator before the child would be released.

Acting on intelligence, police operatives, working alongside DSS officials, tracked down the suspect and rescued the child safely during the operation at Nnodu, Okpuno.

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"The operatives of the IGP's Violent Crime Response Unit, in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS), rescued the five-year-old boy in the early hours of Monday," Ikenga said.

The Anambra State Police Command spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the rescue of the abducted child and the arrest of the suspect on Tuesday.

He added that the suspect is currently in police custody while detectives continue their investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and determine the appropriate charges.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Nnanna Ama, praised the officers involved in the operation for acting swiftly.

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Ama also reassured residents that the command remains committed to intelligence-led policing, stronger collaboration with other security agencies, and protecting lives and property across the state.