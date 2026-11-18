A South Carolina court sentenced Smith to life in prison following her 1995 murder conviction.

A South Carolina court sentenced Smith to life in prison following her 1995 murder conviction.

Man hides father’s body in freezer after killing him, tells siblings he moved abroad until the truth comes out

A Dutch court sentenced a 33-year-old man to 12 years in prison after police found his father's body dismembered into 238 pieces in home freezers, ending nearly four years of deception.

A Dutch court sentenced a 33-year-old man to 12 years in prison for killing his father and hiding the body for nearly four years.

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Police discovered the victim's remains cut into 238 pieces inside two freezers and a storage box during a 2024 search.

The man falsely told relatives that his father had travelled abroad, leaving the family without answers for years.

His ex-girlfriend will face a separate trial over allegations she helped conceal the body after buying cleaning supplies the day after the killing.

For almost four years, one family believed their father had simply travelled abroad. But the truth was far more disturbing.

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A court in the Netherlands has sentenced a 33-year-old man to 12 years in prison after he killed his father, dismembered the body into 238 pieces, and hid the remains inside freezers and a storage box in the home they shared.

The Noord-Holland District Court handed down the sentence after finding him guilty of manslaughter, not murder, because prosecutors could not prove that he planned the killing beforehand. Under Dutch law, murder requires evidence of premeditation, while manslaughter involves intentionally causing someone's death without prior planning.

The victim disappeared in January 2021, but his absence didn't immediately trigger a murder investigation. Police first considered the possibility that he had died naturally, been involved in an accident, or taken his own life.

It wasn't until early 2023 that investigators began treating the case as suspicious. Then, on November 11, 2024, officers searched the son's home. Police dogs eventually led them to a horrifying discovery — the father's body had been cut into 238 pieces and hidden inside two freezers and a storage container.

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The man faces a 12-year prison sentence after a Dutch court finds him guilty of killing his father and hiding his remains for years.

According to investigators, the father and son had been arguing for some time over their living situation before the deadly confrontation happened on January 10, 2021.

The son claimed he acted in self-defence after his father allegedly attacked him with a knife. He also insisted his father died after being kicked in the neck during the struggle.

But medical evidence told a different story.

Investigators concluded the victim had been hit several times on the head with a hard object before eventually dying from strangulation.

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Rejecting the defendant's version of events, the court ruled: "The defendant killed his father in a gruesome manner."

The defendant's siblings believed their father travelled abroad for nearly four years before authorities recovered the remains.

The judges also condemned what happened after the killing, describing his decision to cut up and store the body for years as "a repulsive and disrespectful act that has had a profound impact on the victim's loved ones."

The court noted that the man's criminal responsibility was diminished, but not enough to excuse his actions.

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His claims that his father had previously tried to poison him with rat poison were also dismissed. Investigators found no trace of rat poison inside the house, while his former girlfriend told the court he had never mentioned any poisoning attempt, despite discussing the confrontation that led to his father's death.

Meanwhile, the man's siblings spent years believing their father had simply left the country because that was exactly what he kept telling them.

During the trial, his brother confronted him over the deception, saying, "You have lied to me all this time."

The family only discovered what had really happened after police recovered the remains in late 2024.

Aside from the 12-year prison sentence, the court ordered the man to pay more than €40,000 in compensation to his brother and sister. He was also banned from contacting his older brother for five years.

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