FG unveils nationwide stadium overhaul across Nigeria— See list of stadiums and sports centres approved for upgrade

The Federal Government has approved a nationwide stadium upgrade project across Nigeria. See the full list of stadiums and sports centres approved for renovation and redevelopment.

FG approved nationwide renovation and redevelopment of major stadiums.

Moshood Abiola National Stadium will receive VAR, new floodlights and other modern facilities.

Lagos, Ibadan, Kaduna and Kano stadiums are also included in the upgrade plan.

Government also approved 20 mini stadiums and sports centres in 15 tertiary institutions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Federal Government has approved a massive nationwide sports infrastructure upgrade targeting major stadiums and sports centres across different parts of Nigeria as part of efforts to revive the country’s sporting facilities.

The approval, announced through the National Sports Commission (NSC), includes renovation of existing national stadiums, construction of mini stadiums, and development of sports facilities in tertiary institutions nationwide.

At the centre of the project is the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, which is expected to undergo one of the biggest transformations after years of deterioration and public criticism over poor maintenance.

Here’s the list of stadiums and sports facilities approved for upgrade

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moshood Abiola National Stadium

1. Moshood Abiola National Stadium

The Abuja stadium will receive extensive upgrades including:

rehabilitation of the football pitch,

installation of VAR technology,

Advertisement

Advertisement

new floodlights,

electronic advertising boards,

upgraded tartan tracks,

renovated dressing rooms and media centres,

improved VIP areas,

Advertisement

Advertisement

anti-doping laboratory,

sports medical centre,

and a High Performance Centre for athletes.

The government also approved conversion of the stadium’s 200-bed athletes’ hostel into a hotel complex expected to generate revenue.

2. National Stadium

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Lagos National Stadium is among facilities already undergoing redevelopment as part of the nationwide sports infrastructure plan.

NSC Director-General Bukola Olopade

3. Obafemi Awolowo Stadium

Upgrade work is also ongoing at the Ibadan stadium to improve its facilities and restore it to standard.

4. Ahmadu Bello Stadium

Advertisement

Advertisement

Renovation and redevelopment activities have also been approved for the Kaduna stadium.

5. Bichi Stadium

Construction work is continuing at the Bichi Stadium in Kano State under the sports infrastructure initiative.

6. Sports centres in 15 tertiary institutions

The Federal Government also approved development of sports facilities in 15 higher institutions across Nigeria to support grassroots sports and talent discovery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

7. Construction of 20 mini stadiums nationwide

Authorities further approved construction of 20 mini stadiums and community sports centres across the country.

“This is beyond infrastructure renewal; it is about building a complete sports ecosystem that supports talent discovery, athlete development, job creation and global competitiveness,” NSC Director-General Bukola Olopade said.