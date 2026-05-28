Police arrest mother, daughter over alleged ₦18m romance scam linked to Malta victim

The NPF-NCCC has apprehended a mother and daughter in connection with a ₦18 million romance scam that targeted a resident of Malta

The NPF-NCCC has apprehended a mother and daughter in connection with a ₦18 million romance scam that targeted a resident of Malta

The Nigeria Police Force arrested a mother and daughter over an alleged ₦18 million romance scam targeting a Malta-based victim, while police continue the search for another suspect linked to the fraud.

Police arrested Urowhe Diana and her daughter, Rokibat Imoru, over an alleged romance scam worth more than ₦18 million.

Investigators said the money was sent by a victim in Malta into several Nigerian bank accounts linked to the suspects.

Police are still searching for Emmanuel Amanfo, who was accused of helping operate the accounts used for the alleged fraud.

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The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) has arrested a mother and her daughter over their alleged involvement in a romance scam that reportedly defrauded a victim based in Malta of more than ₦18 million.

The police disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Acting Police Public Liaison Officer of the NPF-NCCC, DSP Unwana Imah.

According to the statement, the suspects are 39-year-old Urowhe Diana and her 22-year-old daughter, Rokibat Oluwasheyi Imoru.

Police investigators said the case is tied to allegations of computer-related fraud, identity theft and money laundering following intelligence reportedly received from the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

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The police explained that preliminary investigations showed that a Lagos resident identified as Emmanuel Amanfo, who is currently on the run, allegedly worked with his stepdaughter, Rokibat, to open and operate several bank accounts used for fraudulent transactions.

Police investigators allege that Rokibat (daughter) received fraudulent funds into her accounts before transferring them to her mother, Urowhe, for spending.

“One of their victims was identified as a resident of Malta whose identity has been withheld,” the statement said.

According to the NPF-NCCC, proceeds from the alleged romance scam were sent through Money Transfer Operators and direct deposits into multiple Nigerian bank accounts reportedly owned by Rokibat.

Investigators further claimed that the funds were later transferred into an Ecobank account belonging to her mother, Urowhe Diana, where the money was allegedly spent.

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“Further investigations showed that funds were transferred through Money Transfer Operators and direct deposits into several Nigerian bank accounts, all owned by Rokibat Imoru.

“Upon receipt, the funds were transferred into an Ecobank account belonging to her 39-year-old mother, Urowhe Diana, where the proceeds were allegedly expended,” the statement added.

The police also said forensic analysis carried out on the suspects’ digital activities helped investigators trace and arrest the mother and daughter over their alleged roles in the operation.

Forensic analysis and intelligence from the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) were instrumental in tracing the ₦18 million through various bank accounts.

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Authorities, however, said efforts are still ongoing to arrest Emmanuel Amanfo, who was described as the husband of Urowhe Diana and stepfather of Rokibat.

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The NPF-NCCC noted that investigations into the matter are still ongoing and the suspects would be charged to court once the probe is concluded.

Romance scams, which usually involve fraudsters creating fake online relationships to deceive victims into sending money, have remained one of the most common forms of cybercrime globally. Nigerian authorities have in recent years increased crackdowns on cyber fraud networks as part of efforts to tackle financial crimes and improve digital security.

The cybercrime centre also reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, to fighting cybercrime and protecting Nigeria’s cyberspace.

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