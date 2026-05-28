Nigerians criticise President Tinubu for releasing Children's Day speech at 10 pm amid Oyo abductions

President Tinubu has faced criticism after releasing his Children’s Day statement late at night amid growing outrage over the Oyo school abductions.

Critics said the government only responded after pressure from public figures including Oby Ezekwesili and Tiwa Savage.

Tinubu’s statement promised intensified rescue operations and stronger school protection measures.

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President Bola Tinubu released his Children's Day statement at 10:17 pm on Tuesday night, drawing sharp criticism from Nigerians who said the timing reflected a government that only responds to public pressure rather than governing proactively.

The statement came hours after former Education Minister Oby Ezekwesili issued a widely-shared three-part warning on X, telling Tinubu and the entire political class that they had "no moral standing" to celebrate Children's Day given the state of insecurity facing Nigerian children.

Teachers in Oyo State protested the abduction of seven colleagues during attacks on schools in Oriire.

Several other prominent Nigerians, including content creator Kie Kie, Tiwa Savage and others, also posted videos and messages drawing attention to abducted children.

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Many critics noted that the speech arrived only after public outrage had reached a peak and that much of the president's communication in recent weeks had focused on political activity rather than the security crisis.

Citizens criticise the timing of Tinubu's Children's Day message

A statement does not bring children home, was the sentiment expressed repeatedly online.

Citizens criticise the timing of Tinubu's Children's Day message

What the speech said

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In the statement, Tinubu acknowledged that children and teachers from Oyo and Borno remain in captivity, describing himself as speaking "as a father and your President."

"You are not forgotten. You are not abandoned," he wrote, addressing the families of abducted children.

Security agencies have been directed to intensify rescue efforts and strengthen school protection measures.

He said he had directed security agencies to sustain and intensify coordinated rescue operations, and ordered the strengthening of school protection measures in high-risk areas, including updated school vulnerability mapping and rapid response links between schools and local security units.

He also directed the Federal Ministry of Education to deepen implementation of the Safe Schools framework, and called on communities, traditional rulers, religious leaders and transport unions to share information with security agencies before attacks occur rather than after.

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What prompted the pressure

The speech came nearly two weeks after one of the boldest school attacks recorded in south-west Nigeria.

On May 15, gunmen raided three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, Community High School Ahoro-Esiele, Primary School Esiele, and Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School, abducting dozens of pupils, students and teachers.

The brutal killing of a mathematics teacher and the abduction of dozens of pupils in Oyo have brought the nightmare of mass school kidnappings to the doorsteps of the South-West.

Among those killed during the attack was mathematics teacher Michael Oyedokun, who was reportedly beheaded by the attackers. Official figures put 18 primary school pupils, seven secondary school students and seven teachers still in captivity, though community leaders say the actual number is higher.

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