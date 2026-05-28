Meta launches paid subscriptions for Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp users globally

Meta officially rolls out monthly subscription tiers for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, offering power users and creators exclusive tools for $2.99 to $3.99 per month.

Meta officially rolls out monthly subscription tiers for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, offering power users and creators exclusive tools for $2.99 to $3.99 per month.

Meta has launched new paid subscription plans for Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, offering premium features, creator tools and advanced customisation as the company expands beyond advertising revenue.

Meta introduced Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus at $3.99 monthly, while WhatsApp Plus will cost $2.99.

Subscribers will get access to premium tools like Story insights, anonymous viewing, profile customisation and audience growth features.

The rollout is part of Meta’s plan to reduce dependence on advertising and grow subscription-based revenue across its apps.

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Tech giant Meta has started rolling out new paid subscription plans across Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp as the company pushes deeper into premium digital services beyond traditional advertising.

The move introduces new monthly subscription options called Instagram Plus, Facebook Plus and WhatsApp Plus, giving users access to exclusive features, profile customisation tools and advanced engagement options.

According to Meta, Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus will cost $3.99 per month, while WhatsApp Plus will launch at a lower price of $2.99 monthly.

The company said the subscriptions are designed mainly for creators, businesses and users who want more control over how they interact on the platforms.

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For Instagram users, the new subscription comes with several creator-focused features aimed at improving audience growth and engagement. Subscribers will be able to see how many people replay their Stories, create unlimited custom audience lists beyond the existing Close Friends option and extend Story visibility beyond the normal 24-hour limit.

One of the most talked-about features of Instagram Plus is the ability to preview Stories anonymously, a significant shift in social media privacy norms.

Instagram Plus users will also have access to anonymous Story previews, meaning they can watch Stories without appearing on viewers’ lists. Another feature allows subscribers to spotlight one Story weekly for extra visibility and reach.

Meta is also adding more profile and app customisation tools. These include animated “Super Heart” Story reactions, exclusive profile fonts, custom app icons and expanded pinning options for profiles.

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The company said Facebook Plus will offer similar features focused on content visibility, social interaction and audience engagement.

Unlike Meta Verified, which mainly focuses on account verification and security protection, the new “Plus” subscriptions are built around user experience and content performance tools.

Beyond analytics, the new subscriptions focus on social expression, allowing users to unlock premium stickers, custom ringtones, and animated reactions.

Meta explained that the broader subscription expansion is part of its long-term business strategy as growth in digital advertising becomes more competitive globally.

The company is also introducing a larger subscription ecosystem called “Meta One,” which it says will eventually bring together future creator tools, business services and artificial intelligence-powered features under one umbrella.

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The latest rollout signals a major shift in how Meta plans to generate revenue across its social media apps, especially as platforms increasingly compete for creators and premium users willing to pay for additional features.

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Over the past few years, social media companies have been exploring subscription-based models to reduce reliance on advertising revenue. Platforms like X, formerly Twitter, Snapchat and Telegram have already introduced premium paid tiers offering exclusive tools and features to users.