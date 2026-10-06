Apostle Sam Adegoke has apologised over sexual relationships before his marriage and stepped back from public ministry. Image credit: @mobile_fire. Source: Instagram

Apostle Sam Adegoke has apologised over sexual relationships before his marriage and stepped back from public ministry. Image credit: @mobile_fire. Source: Instagram

A day after Apostle Adegoke apologises over past sexual relationships and steps back from ministry, fresh allegations from multiple women surface

Apostle Sam Adegoke had just apologised for sexual relationships before marriage and announced his withdrawal from public ministry. Then alleged WhatsApp conversations involving him and women surfaced online a day later.

Apostle Sam Adegoke apologised for sexual relationships with women before his marriage and said he had stepped back from public ministry.

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A day later, alleged WhatsApp conversations involving Adegoke and female congregants surfaced online.

Several women have alleged that the pastor had sexual relationships with female church members over several years, including shortly before his wedding.

A day after Apostle Sam Adegoke apologised for sexual relationships he had before marriage and said he was stepping back from public ministry, alleged WhatsApp conversations involving the pastor and a female congregant surfaced online.

The screenshots, which were posted by an X user with the username @themacbelo on October 5, reportedly showed conversations between Adegoke and at least one woman who appeared to be a member of his congregation.

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In one of the alleged exchanges, Adegoke reportedly asked the woman whether she was afraid that something emotional or romantic could happen between them and whether she could be vulnerable with him.

Screenshots of a conversation between Adegoke and a woman who appeared to be a member of his congregation. Image credit: @themacbelo. Source: X

Another conversation showed him advising a woman about ending a romantic relationship while offering himself as emotional support.

Screenshots of a conversation between Adegoke and a woman who appeared to be a member of his congregation. Image credit: @themacbelo. Source: X

The original poster also claimed that the firebrand apostle is a serial sexual predator who has been preying on female church members since 2019. He went further and tweeted that Adegoke had once publicly apologised when he was first exposed.

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Screenshots of a tweet about Adegoke being a seasoned predator. Image credit: @themacbelo. Source: X

The release of the screenshots added to growing attention around Adegoke, who had already addressed his past conduct publicly a day earlier.

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Adegoke, who is the pastor of Elijah Generation Church in Akure, Ondo State, acknowledged that he had been involved in sexual relationships with women before his marriage. He said he regretted his actions and had spent several weeks away from public ministry and social media over what had happened.

“Before I was married, I was involved in sexual relationships with women that I deeply regret,” he said in the statement.

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A press statement of Apostle Sam Adegoke Pamilerin's apology Image credit: @mobile_fire. Source: Instagram

He said the fact that the relationships happened before his marriage did not excuse his conduct, adding that his actions fell short of the standards of holiness, integrity and self-control he was expected to uphold as a Christian minister.

According to reports on the conversations, the women alleged that some of the relationships continued even after Adegoke was believed to have repented following the first allegations. They also claimed that some members had left the church because of his alleged conduct, while others remained after believing that he had changed.

Some of the women further raised concerns about the treatment and welfare of women within the church and ministry, with allegations of manipulation also contained in the conversations.

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Screenshots of a conversation between Adegoke and a woman who appeared to be a member of his congregation. Image credit: @themacbelo. Source: X

Screenshots of a conversation between Adegoke and a woman who appeared to be a member of his congregation. Image credit: @themacbelo. Source: X

Adegoke did not confirm any of these claims in his statement. What he did acknowledge was that he had sexual relationships with women before his marriage.

He apologised to the women involved, his wife, his family, his church, his colleagues and people who had trusted him for spiritual guidance.

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“I take full responsibility for my actions and sincerely apologise to the women involved for any hurt, disappointment, or harm I may have caused,” he said.

He also said he had been seeking pastoral and professional counselling while examining his conduct and working towards what he described as genuine repentance and accountability.

Adegoke said he understood that repentance required more than an apology and that he was prepared to accept the consequences of his actions.

“I recognise that repentance is demonstrated not only through words, but through changed conduct, accountability, and a willingness to accept the consequences of one’s actions,” he said.

He did not announce a permanent resignation from the ministry. Rather, he said he had stepped back from public ministry and social media while he reflected, sought counsel and addressed issues from his past.

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He also asked people to pray for him, stressing that he was not asking for his actions to be excused.

“I ask for prayer, not that my actions would be excused, but that I would have the humility and courage to face them honestly, make amends where appropriate, protect those affected, and allow God to produce genuine transformation in my life,” he said.

A notable addition to the issue is Adegoke’s recent marriage. He and his wife have since disabled comments on their respective Instagram accounts following the development.

In summary, Adegoke has acknowledged his involvement in sexual relationships before marriage, apologised to those affected and stepped back from public ministry while seeking counselling and accountability.

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The broader allegations contained in the leaked conversations, including claims about relationships with female church members between 2019 and 2026, remain allegations.