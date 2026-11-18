Johnnie Walker has officially launched its latest 'Keep Walking' campaign in Nigeria, celebrating local ambition and creativity. The initiative spotlights progress through inspiring stories of key Nigerian creatives carving their own unique paths.

LAGOS, NIGERIA - Johnnie Walker, the world’s leading Scotch whisky brand, has unveiled its latest KEEP WALKING campaign in Nigeria, celebrating the ambition, creativity and unwavering spirit of Nigerians who continue to push boundaries and pursue what’s next. Rooted in the brand’s iconic KEEP WALKING philosophy, the campaign brings to life the belief that progress is a journey, not just a destination. Through inspiring stories of individuals carving their own paths, exploring new possibilities and redefining success on their own terms, Johnnie Walker celebrates the everyday drive to keep moving, keep creating and keep walking.

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At the heart of KEEP WALKING is the belief that progress isn’t defined solely by major milestones or achievements, but by the steps taken along the way. Every new idea, bold decision and pursuit of something greater is a reflection of that spirit. The campaign shines a light on these everyday moments of progress, recognising that every journey is unique, every ambition is worth pursuing and every step forward is worth celebrating.

“In Nigeria, progress takes many forms. It can be found in the person building a business, the creative developing their craft or someone finding the courage to pursue an ambition they have held for years. With Keep Walking, we want to celebrate these different journeys and encourage Nigerians to recognise what keeps them moving. The campaign is not about one version of success or a handful of individuals. It is about acknowledging the determination behind every ambition and the everyday effort it takes to keep going,” said Jean Nyawara, Head of Whisky, African Partner Markets.

To bring this idea to life, Johnnie Walker has brought together four Nigerian creatives whose work reflects different expressions of that drive. Afrobeats artiste and DJ L.A.X, fashion model and content creator Candice, actress and entrepreneur Shine Rosman, and filmmaker and music video director Perliks feature in the campaign hero film. From L.A.X's exploration of DJing through his alter ego, DJ Rosco, to Candice’s work across fashion and content creation, Shine Rosman’s pursuits in acting and entrepreneurship, and Perliks’ work in filmmaking and music video direction, each demonstrates the willingness to keep exploring, creating and pursuing new possibilities.

The KEEP WALKING campaign will roll out nationwide across Nigeria through an integrated mix of digital, outdoor and other media channels, bringing inspiring stories of progress, resilience and ambition to audiences across the country.

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Follow @johnniewalkerafrica on Instagram to discover the campaign, explore the stories behind the Walkers and join the conversation on what it means to KEEP WALKING.

Consumers can also experience the Johnnie Walker range by visiting their nearest retail stores nationwide. Whatever your journey, wherever you are on the path, KEEP WALKING.