Xenophobia deepens as South African women tell their sisters married to Nigerian husbands to leave the country with their kids

A South African woman’s viral call for Nigerians to leave with their families sparks outrage as xenophobic tensions rise and fears spread in schools.

Viral video shows South African woman urging Nigerians to leave with their families

Advertisement

Advertisement

Remarks have sparked outrage and raised fears of escalating xenophobia

School tensions linked to anti-immigrant protests are affecting foreign pupils

Authorities insist all children have a right to education regardless of nationality

A wave of outrage has followed a viral video of a South African woman calling on Nigerians and other foreign nationals to leave the country with their families, in remarks that have intensified concerns over rising xenophobic tensions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the video, the woman urged South African women married to Nigerian men to leave with their husbands and children, suggesting that foreign families should no longer remain in the country.

South Africans are now attacking their own sisters married to foreigners.



Saying they should leave with their husbands back to their country



Shameful pic.twitter.com/ah3xTdbGkW — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) April 28, 2026

“If a man loves you, he must take you back to where he’s coming from… let them go with their wives and their kids,” she said, expressing frustration over immigration and social pressures.

The comments have drawn sharp criticism online, with many describing them as discriminatory and dangerous, particularly for mixed-nationality families and children born in South Africa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident comes amid growing tension linked to Operation Dudula, a group that has been actively campaigning against undocumented migrants and calling for stricter controls on access to public services.

In another update, these tensions have spilled into schools, where foreign pupils have reportedly been targeted by Operation Dundula. The situation has triggered fear among migrant families, with concerns that children are increasingly becoming targets in a broader anti-immigrant backlash.

WATCH: Panic In South African Schools As 'Operation Dudula' Targets Foreign Pupils Amid Rising Xenophobic Attacks pic.twitter.com/BX2V2TpiOv — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) April 28, 2026

Education authorities have maintained that all children have the right to schooling regardless of nationality, warning that any attempt to block access would violate existing laws and protections.

The combination of inflammatory rhetoric and on-the-ground protests is contributing to a climate of fear, particularly among African migrants, including Nigerians, who make up a significant portion of foreign communities in South Africa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

South Africa has a history of xenophobic violence , often driven by economic hardship, unemployment, and competition for limited resources. However, observers note that recent developments reflect a worrying shift, with rhetoric increasingly targeting families and children.

The government has repeatedly condemned xenophobic attacks and pledged to maintain law and order, but critics argue that stronger action is needed to curb hate speech and protect vulnerable communities.