court orders arrest of former Minister of Power Saleh Mamman for money laundering and fraud

court orders arrest of former Minister of Power Saleh Mamman for money laundering and fraud

Former Power Minister Missing after court finds him guilty of N33.8bn money laundering, fraud

A Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted former Minister of Power Saleh Mamman on all counts in a N33.8 billion money laundering and fraud case brought against him by the Federal Government.

Former Power Minister Saleh Mamman was convicted on all counts in his fraud trial.

The case involves alleged N33.8 billion money laundering offences.

Mamman failed to appear in court for judgment delivery.

The court issued a warrant for his arrest ahead of sentencing.

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A Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted former Minister of Power Saleh Mamman on all counts in a N33.8 billion money laundering and fraud case brought against him by the Federal Government .

The court subsequently issued a warrant for his arrest after the former minister failed to appear for judgment without explanation.

former Minister of Power Saleh Mamman

Speaking after the ruling, prosecution counsel described Mamman’s absence as unjustified and confirmed that the court had fixed May 13 for sentencing.

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“This matter between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the former Minister of Power, Mamman Saleh, came to a conclusion today as my Lord delivered a judgment convicting him on all counts,” the lawyer said after proceedings.

EX Power Minister Saleh Absconds as Court Conv!ct him of over N33.8bn fr@ud and the court has now issued a warrant of arr£st for him pic.twitter.com/K9FLqb9gDk — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) May 7, 2026

“The court has now adjourned till the 13th of May for the sentencing of the defendant.”

He added that the former minister’s failure to appear in court prompted the judge to order his arrest.

“You’ll observe that he absented himself without any justification and the court has now equally issued warrant of arrest against him to ensure that he’s produced before the court for sentencing,” the lawyer stated.

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Mamman, who served as Minister of Power under former President Muhammadu Buhari, was prosecuted over allegations linked to the misappropriation and laundering of funds meant for power sector projects.

The case was filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, which accused the former minister of diverting billions of naira during his time in office.

According to the anti-graft agency, the funds were allegedly moved through multiple transactions and proxies in violation of Nigeria’s money laundering laws.

former Minister of Power Saleh Mamman

The conviction marks one of the most high-profile corruption judgments involving a former cabinet member from the Buhari administration.

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The court’s decision has already sparked reactions online, with many Nigerians calling for stronger accountability in the management of public funds, especially in the power sector which has continued to face persistent electricity challenges despite huge government spending over the years.