Advertisement

Tired of Blackouts? itel Energy says it’s time to “Be An Energenz”

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 15:46 - 08 May 2026
Tired of Blackouts? itel Energy says it’s time to “Be An Energenz”
If you’re frustrated by blackouts, costly fuel, noisy generators, and rising bills, you’re not alone. That frustration is exactly what itel Energy is addressing.
Advertisement

At the Power and Water Exhibition 2026, itel Energy showcased hybrid inverters for adaptable power management, lithium-ion batteries built for durability and efficiency, solar panels with high electricity conversion rates, and all-in-one solar systems engineered for easy use in Nigerian lifestyles.

Advertisement

But beyond products, the bigger message is simple: switch to the solar side of life.

Through its campaign, “Be An Energenz,” the brand is encouraging Nigerians to embrace cleaner energy, save money, and enjoy a more stable power supply.

Whether you live alone, have a family, run a small business, or manage a larger enterprise, the company says it has solutions designed to match different energy needs and budgets.

itel Energy exclusively uses 100% Grade-A cells across all its batteries, delivering superior performance and durability compared to recycled or lower-grade options, setting its products apart.

Advertisement

Need support after purchase? The company has service centres across Nigeria, making it easier for customers to get help nearby.

itel Energy exclusively uses 100% Grade-A cells across all its batteries

Some products come with warranties lasting up to 5 years, offering a level of assurance that distinguishes itel Energy’s commitment to product longevity.

For many Nigerians, the future of power may no longer be waiting for electricity but creating it yourself.

For more information, please reach out to itel Energy Nigeria on social media platforms.

Advertisement

#FEATUREDPOST

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerians React to Football, Fun & Supreme Moments
Lifestyle
06.02.2026
Nigerians React to Football, Fun & Supreme Moments
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Former minister, Isa Pantami breaks down in tears after being denied APC governorship ticket
News
08.05.2026
Former minister, Isa Pantami breaks down in tears after being denied APC governorship ticket
Where will your next website design project come from?
Lifestyle
08.05.2026
Where will your next website design project come from?
Tired of Blackouts? itel Energy says it’s time to “Be An Energenz”
Lifestyle
08.05.2026
Tired of Blackouts? itel Energy says it’s time to “Be An Energenz”
Former Power Minister Missing after court finds him guilty of N33.8bn money laundering, fraud
News
08.05.2026
Former Power Minister Missing after court finds him guilty of N33.8bn money laundering, fraud
Nutrify Embodies IWD 2026 Theme #GiveToGain with #INOMINATEHER Challenge
Lifestyle
08.05.2026
Nutrify Embodies IWD 2026 Theme #GiveToGain with #INOMINATEHER Challenge
South Africa opposes Nigeria’s plan to evacuate citizens amid rising xenophobic attacks
News
08.05.2026
South Africa opposes Nigeria’s plan to evacuate citizens amid rising xenophobic attacks