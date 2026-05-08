Tired of Blackouts? itel Energy says it’s time to “Be An Energenz”

Tired of Blackouts? itel Energy says it’s time to “Be An Energenz”

Tired of Blackouts? itel Energy says it’s time to “Be An Energenz”

If you’re frustrated by blackouts, costly fuel, noisy generators, and rising bills, you’re not alone. That frustration is exactly what itel Energy is addressing.

At the Power and Water Exhibition 2026, itel Energy showcased hybrid inverters for adaptable power management, lithium-ion batteries built for durability and efficiency, solar panels with high electricity conversion rates, and all-in-one solar systems engineered for easy use in Nigerian lifestyles.

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But beyond products, the bigger message is simple: switch to the solar side of life.

Through its campaign, “Be An Energenz,” the brand is encouraging Nigerians to embrace cleaner energy, save money, and enjoy a more stable power supply.

Whether you live alone, have a family, run a small business, or manage a larger enterprise, the company says it has solutions designed to match different energy needs and budgets.

itel Energy exclusively uses 100% Grade-A cells across all its batteries, delivering superior performance and durability compared to recycled or lower-grade options, setting its products apart.

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Need support after purchase? The company has service centres across Nigeria, making it easier for customers to get help nearby.

itel Energy exclusively uses 100% Grade-A cells across all its batteries

Some products come with warranties lasting up to 5 years, offering a level of assurance that distinguishes itel Energy’s commitment to product longevity.

For many Nigerians, the future of power may no longer be waiting for electricity but creating it yourself.

For more information, please reach out to itel Energy Nigeria on social media platforms.

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